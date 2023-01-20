ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton Valley Times

5 Ways to Manage Your Weight

By Staff Writer
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvMVj_0kMTD3KR00

(Family Features) For many people who wish to work toward a healthier weight, one of the greatest obstacles is figuring out where to begin.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
People

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.
thebrag.com

Abbie Chatfield lashes out at speculation about her sudden weight loss

Abbie Chatfield has slammed people who’ve speculated how and why she’s suddenly lost a considerable about of weight. The reality star’s Instagram is littered with comments from followers pointing out Chatfield’s weight loss. However, the 27-year-old told Stellar Magazine that her “changing body” is “no one’s business”.
caandesign.com

Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
MedicalXpress

Watching your weight? You may only need to make small changes to your daily routine

Losing weight is one of the most popular new year's resolutions, yet it is one which most of us struggle to achieve. By the time the second or third week of January rolls around, many of us are finding it harder to stick with the lifestyle changes needed to lose, or at least maintain, our weight.
HealthDay

Want to Lose Weight? Here Are the Best Exercises to Shed Pounds

What's the best exercise for losing weight? Experts say mix it up, because no one type of physical activity is the answer. Still, a combo of cardio and weight training may be your best bet for shedding pounds. Remember that all the exercise in the world won't work if you...
Anna Murphy

Simplifying Weight Loss: Going Back to the Basics

Well here we are again, another new year and the weight loss industry is still offering all types of miracle cures for people who are overweight. This industry really makes me angry, and not just because it cons people out of their hard earned cash by selling them products that don't work, but because all the information given out in a bid to sell products actually confuses people and leaves them wondering which way to go. Weight loss is not rocket science, it is easy, but all the conflicting information makes people lose sight of the basics.
shefinds

2 Habits Experts Say You Should Break If You Actually Want To Lose Weight

So, you’ve made the decision to make weight loss a priority in the new year–good for you! But as you may know, making the decision is unfortunately only a small portion of the battle. As it turns out, putting in extra effort at the gym and eating more salads may not be enough to reach your goals. If you want to see real progress, you’ll likely have to break some tough habits–especially when it comes to your diet.
infomeddnews.com

What Does a Weight-Loss Clinic Do?

A weight-loss clinic is a medical facility that specializes in the treatment of obesity and related health issues. They use a wide variety of treatments to help their patients lose weight, and in addition, they are committed to helping them stay on track. Some of the most common treatments include behavioral and nutritional methods, counseling, and relapse prevention. These clinics are not always easy to find, but it is worthwhile to find the one that best suits your needs.
MedicalXpress

Weightlifting your way to weight loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
John wells

Amazing Facts About What Can a Woman Do to Lose Weight More Quickly?

The fastest way for a person, female or male, to lose weight is through a combination of diet and exercise. However, it is important to note that weight loss should be approached in a healthy and sustainable way, rather than focusing on short-term, rapid weight loss. Crash diets or extreme exercise regimens can be harmful to one's health and may not be sustainable in the long term.
Anna Murphy

Food That Can Help You Reduce Weight

You know how obesity has become a disease nowadays. The most disturbing feeling is that it has also spread to children below 12 years too. Hardly you see any child thin and lean nowadays. Being obese can lead to high cholesterol, the rise in blood pressure, and problem in walking even raise chances of a heart attack too. Hence, to the most we should eat food that is healthy and does not add extra layers of fat.
CBS Miami

Intermittent fasting may not be as helpful for losing weight as once thought

MIAMI - Are snacks before bed your vice? Or do you prefer to wait a few hours after you wake up to eat? The timing of meals may not have as big an impact on weight as once thought, according to a new study. The study tracked the portion sizes and eating times of 547 people, in addition to data on their health and weight, over the course of six years. The data showed no association between an interval of the day in which people had their meals and their weight, according to the study published Wednesday in the Journal...
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
731
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy