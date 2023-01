BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's basketball team will host Holy Cross on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the second meeting between the two teams in the last two weeks. The Crusaders are 16-3 overall and a perfect 8-0 in league play. The Mountain Hawks were the closest team in the league to knocking off the defending Patriot League regular season champions. Holy Cross won 66-64 on Jan. 11, using a 22-9 fourth quarter scoring run to remain unbeaten in league play.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO