Lockheed Martin Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Lockheed Martin Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $7.39 per share. * Revenue rose 7.1% to $18.99 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $18.27 billion. * Lockheed Martin Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was $7.40. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Lockheed Martin Corp shares had fallen by 9.3% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $1.91 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lockheed Martin Corp is $495.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," 16 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 7.39 7.40 Beat Sep. 30 2022 6.66 6.71 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.73 1.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 6.21 6.44 Beat.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields inch lower as markets look to next week's Fed meeting
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors looked to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting that is widely expected to deliver a smaller 25 basis-point rate increase. U.S. yields were lifted earlier in the session, as 10-year and two-year yields hit one-week highs, lifted by data showing that a slowdown in the U.S. manufacturing and services sector eased off this month. Yields were mostly lower overnight, with prices higher, in line with the European bond market. Data showed U.S. business activity contracted for the seventh consecutive month in January, but was nevertheless the highest reading in three months. S&P Global's Flash U.S. Composite Output Index rose to 46.6 in January - with readings below 50 indicating contraction in activity - from a final reading of 45.0 in December. The report should bolster expectations that the Fed is likely to tighten rates again next week, but at a slower pace. "I'm expecting 25 basis points in February and then another 25 in March and then I just see the Fed going on hold pretty much for the rest of the year," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. He said he believes a U.S. recession is imminent. "All the indications, from the inversion of the yield curve to the fall in money supply, are telling me that we're going to have a recession and it's not going to be a light one," he said. "Whether it comes from the housing market or the business sector, we're going to have a recession. Companies are struggling and are laying people off and I think the unemployment rate heads to 4.5 to 5%." In late morning trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.5 bps at 3.508%. U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields were down 2.3 basis points at 3.667 %. A widely-tracked part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, remained inverted at -72.8 basis points. The inversion of this curve has predicted eight of the last nine recessions, analysts said. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in line with interest rate expectations, was down 0.6 bps at 4.234%. Also later on Tuesday, the Treasury will auction $42 billion in U.S. two-year notes. In other parts of the Treasuries market, the U.S. breakeven inflation rates were mostly higher on Tuesday. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.242%, up around 2 bps. The five-year breakeven rate suggested that investors expect inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, to average around 2.242% over the next five years. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.284%, up roughly 1.8 bps. January 24 Tuesday 10:42AM New York / 1542 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 4.5875 4.7064 0.037 Six-month bills 4.6875 4.868 0.005 Two-year note 100-9/256 4.2294 -0.011 Three-year note 99-252/256 3.8803 -0.017 Five-year note 101-52/256 3.606 -0.019 Seven-year note 101-252/256 3.5492 -0.023 10-year note 105-48/256 3.495 -0.028 20-year bond 103-60/256 3.7665 -0.043 30-year bond 106-64/256 3.6538 -0.036 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by Deepa Babington)
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks dip in early trade
Jan S&P Global Mfg and Svcs PMIs Flash > estimates. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS DIP IN EARLY TRADE (1022 EST/1522 GMT) U.S. stock indexes are dipping early Tuesday as...
Flick through these three Dow Jones stocks in February
S&P Global posted a revenue of US$ 2,861 million in Q3 2022. American Express posted net income of US$ 1,879 million in Q3 2022. Chevron Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.173 per cent. The Dow Jones has 30 blue-chip companies, the performances of which are often considered a barometer...
Activist investor Elliott takes stake in Japan's Dai Nippon Printing - source
(Changes sourcing, adds Elliott declined to comment) Jan 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in Japanese conglomerate Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The Financial Times (FT) newspaper, which first reported the news, said Elliott...
Wall St opens lower as earnings roll in, chipmakers retreat
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as corporate reports from bellwethers including 3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE pushed earnings season into high gear, while chip companies retreated after bouncing in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.84 points, or 0.55%, at the open...
U.S. oil & gas M&A hit 17-year low; big firms dominate deals-report
(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas deal-making declined by 13% last year to $58 billion compared to 2021, according to energy technology firm Enverus, with the volume of activity hitting its lowest level since 2005 as buyers became more choosy about asset purchases. The decline comes as large companies with...
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
Cuts operating forecast to 110 bln yen from 210 bln yen. Started producing 2nd-gen e-axle model in September. (Adds founder's quote, details throughout) TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?
With RRSP, Canadians can save money tax-free and leverage many other benefits. Canadian Natural has shown a 3-year dividend growth rate of 13.61 per cent. BCE delivered a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share to its stockholders. A government-endorsed retirement account known as Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows...
European shares slide, euro steady as data tees up ECB rate hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month high against the dollar, though European stocks eased after regional business activity data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates by a further 50 basis points. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in...
ASX:PMT in green- What’s new at Patriot Battery Metals?
On 24 January 2023, mineral explorer Patriot Battery Metals Inc (ASX:PMT) traded up by nearly 13%. The company appointed Natacha Garoute as CFO effective 24 January 2023. Recently, PMT drilled the highest grade lithium drill intercept to date at the CV5 Pegmatite, Quebec, Canada. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT) shares...
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Telecom SA, St James's Place, Symrise AG
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Cellnex Telecom SA, St James's Place and Symrise AG, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * BASF SE : HSBC raises target price to EUR 57 from EUR 56 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts target price to EUR 40 from EUR 43 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Deliveroo Plc : HSBC raises target price to 105p from 100p * Ericsson : Credit Suisse cuts target price to SEK 61 from SEK 70 * GVS SpA : Berenberg initiates coverage with buy rating; target price EUR 7.5 * ITM Power Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 230p from 280p * Pendragon Plc : Jefferies resumes coverage with buy rating and 25p target price * Sartorius AG : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 450 target price * Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 360 PT * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * St James's Place : HSBC raises target price to 1350p from 1250p * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 * Umg : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 25.5 from EUR 24 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Lithium stocks on ASX- What should you know about ASX:LLL & ASX:GL1?
Rising demand for electric vehicle batteries saw global lithium demand grow strongly. As per Resources and energy quarterly December 2022, world demand for lithium is expected to increase from 592,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2021 to 745,000 tonnes in 2022. ASX:LLL and ASX:GL1 are developing projects to...
Climate change: Should you explore these hydrogen stocks?
Air Products’ net income in Q4 2022 was US$ 593 million. Bloom Energy posted Q3 2022 revenue of US$ 292.3 million. Operating income of Air Products in Q4 2022 was US$ 626.5 million. With growing concern over climate change in the world, the focus is on hydrogen as it...
Surefire (ASX:SRN) reports “significant anomalous” rare earth results at Perenjori
Surefire (ASX:SRN) is advancing work at its Perenjori Iron tenement E70/5311. Total 17 samples were collected from lithologies within the exploration tenement during a reconnaissance site visit in December 2022. The results from the sampling of newly discovered pegmatites are significantly anomalous, indicating up to 345ppm total rare earth oxides.
Invictus (ASX:IVZ) wraps up Mukuyu-1 ST1 ops, identifies 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) has successfully concluded the Mukuyu-1 and ST1 drill campaign. IVZ shares gained over 6% in the early hours of 23 January post the update. Total 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones have been identified at Mukuyu-1 ST1. In the primary Upper Angwa target alone, gross potential hydrocarbon bearing...
