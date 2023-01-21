WICHITA – The Wichita State men's tennis team won back-to-back matches in the home opener, defeating Omaha, 4-1, and Washburn, 4-2, Sunday at Genesis Health Clubs. "It's tough to play two matches in one day, so to be able to come back out and have another good performance in the afternoon was good to see," head coach Darragh Glavin said. "We knew both teams were tough teams, so these are two tough wins that we won't take for granted."

