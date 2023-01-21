ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBB Preview: Tulane (Jan. 25)

TULANE (12-7, 5-3) at WICHITA STATE (10-9, 3-4) Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 8:05 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Dave Dahl. Series: WSU leads 6-2 (4-1 in Wichita) COACHES vs. CANCER:. WSU coaches will wear suits and sneakers as part of the NABC's Coaches vs....
Navajon Named AAC Field Athlete of the Week

WICHITA – The American Athletic Conference tabbed Adria Navajon the conference Field Athlete of the Week after his heptathlon victory at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado. The reigning AAC indoor heptathlon champion recorded the top marks in the 60 meters (6.97; PB), long jump (7.35m/24'1.5"), high jump (2.01m/6'7")...
Walton Scores AAC Honor Roll Spot

For the second consecutive week, Wichita State's Jaykwon Walton has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 16.5 points over two games while shooting 64% from the field. In Sunday's road win at SMU, he scored nine of his team-high 18 points during a pivotal 15-0 Shocker run.
Moody Magic; Shockers Win Another Wild One at SMU

DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
Shockers Sweep Home Doubleheader

WICHITA – The Wichita State men's tennis team won back-to-back matches in the home opener, defeating Omaha, 4-1, and Washburn, 4-2, Sunday at Genesis Health Clubs. "It's tough to play two matches in one day, so to be able to come back out and have another good performance in the afternoon was good to see," head coach Darragh Glavin said. "We knew both teams were tough teams, so these are two tough wins that we won't take for granted."
