ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW XXX News – Vince McMahon Not Present Backstage, Hulk Hogan’s Microphone Issues
Vince McMahon returned to WWE’s Board of Directors earlier this month causing his daughter Stephanie to resign from the company. Pwinsider reports that McMahon was not present at RAW XXX. There was “no sign” of the reinstalled Executive Chairman at Monday’s special show. The 30th anniversary...
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gail Kim On How Molly Holly’s Work Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler
Gail Kim had a long and distinguished in-ring career, but her work was inspired by another female wrestling legend. During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Kim spoke about what an influence Molly Holly was, and how it inspired her when she first started wrestling. She stated, “Once I...
ewrestlingnews.com
KiLynn King Has Praise For Mickie James & Jazz
KiLynn King recently sat down with Fightful to talk about her NWA run, and how Mickie James and Jazz helped her along the way. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Mickie James helping her work in NWA: “So a lot of people thought I had been...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 RAW Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their RAW match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Bayley Tweets, SmackDown Preview, RAW Video Highlights
On this week’s episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley were set to square off inside of a steel cage. The match didn’t take place, thanks to a beatdown by Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL. Following the show, Bayley took to Twitter to comment, calling herself...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Return To Universal Studios For Dark Taping
All Elite Wrestling is heading back to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for their latest tapings of AEW Dark this Saturday. In a tweet, the promotion announced that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating available for both. You can check out the official announcement below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
ewrestlingnews.com
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Files Trademarks For His Old WWE Catchphrase
On January 19, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT.” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. You can check out the descriptions below:. -Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor;...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment
Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award
MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Miz Lavishes Praise On Stephanie McMahon For Her Philanthropic Work With WWE
WWE has partnerships with charitable organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Special Olympics, in addition to starting Connor’s Cure, a charity focused on pediatric cancer. Former WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon believes in giving back...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
