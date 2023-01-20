Read full article on original website
Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
TMZ.com
Julie Chrisley Not Getting Treatment, Despite Sentence to Medical Center
Julie Chrisley serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has nothing to do with any health-related issues, TMZ has learned ... despite heavy speculation about why she was moved there last minute. Sources close to the Chrisleys tell TMZ ... Julie's move to FMC in Lexington is not...
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
Bruce Pace: Friend of cab driver murders him for money
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cab driver reported missing by family members would be found dead in a peculiar area of his cab. The man accused of the murder would tell family members the day before something that would incriminate him. This is the story of Bruce Pace. WKRG News 5 is looking […]
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
fox56news.com
'I kill people everywhere I go': Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. ‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for …. The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. Morning weather forecast:...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
WEAR
Deputies investigating 5th inmate death at Okaloosa County jail in past 6 months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend. This marks the fifth inmate death at the jail in the past six months, according to the county. The county says it "cannot release the nature of their deaths at this time"...
Alabama woman headed to prison for stealing identities, defrauding banks
An Alabama woman was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for stealing the identities of medical professionals and taking out loans using their identities. She was sentenced to 81 total months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, four counts of wire fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man faces 15 years in prison for attempted kidnapping of girl in 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a Pensacola school bus stop took a plea deal. Jared Stanga pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. The maximum penalty is 20 years in a state prison. In exchange for his...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
Man sentenced to prison for killing his half-sister
A Santa Rosa County man is going to prison for killing his half-sister more than five years ago.
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
WEAR
Cantonment convicted felon arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drug and weapons charges after running into deputies at a convenient store Wednesday afternoon. 35-year-old Justin Jamal Nettles is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
Nurse accused of stealing prescription pills from students pleas not guilty
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A contracted health technician working as the Destin Middle School nurse is facing child neglect and theft of drug charges after she allegedly stole and swapped out students’ prescription pills on campus. The Okaloosa Clerk of Circuit Court record shows 27-year-old Makayla Lacey Crandall entered a not-guilty plea on Jan. 17 […]
