Lexington, KY

WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
fox56news.com

Fayette County coroner searching for family of man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Alabama Now

Alabama woman headed to prison for stealing identities, defrauding banks

An Alabama woman was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for stealing the identities of medical professionals and taking out loans using their identities. She was sentenced to 81 total months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, four counts of wire fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
MOBILE, AL
WKYT 27

Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
LEXINGTON, KY
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Cantonment convicted felon arrested for cocaine, firearm possession

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drug and weapons charges after running into deputies at a convenient store Wednesday afternoon. 35-year-old Justin Jamal Nettles is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
CANTONMENT, FL

