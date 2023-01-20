Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Community holds vigil for pedestrian killed at San Francisco intersection
There was a call to action in San Francisco Friday. Dozens of people shut down several blocks of Valencia Street after a pedestrian was hit and killed at an intersection there. It was the city's second traffic fatality in just 20 days.
SFist
Paid Parklet Permit System Hits Application Deadline, Most SF Businesses Intend To Keep Their Parklets
The free ride is over for San Francisco parklets, but now that businesses must pay $2,000 a year for each parking space their parklet occupies, nearly 80% of current parklet owners are still opting to keep them. Early last year I was chatting with a San Francisco bar owner, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors hear gunshots along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning temporarily asked the public to avoid a portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity" after gunfire was heard. Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the...
sfstandard.com
Early Morning Crash Kills a Man in the Mission, Suspect Arrested
A vehicle collision in the Mission District killed one person early Sunday morning, and authorities said the suspect arrested in the incident was involved in an earlier hit-and-run. Police responded to a call involving a vehicle collision with a pedestrian at 2:11 a.m. at 16th Street and Capp St. The...
