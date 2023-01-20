ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Deer Park, Texas, refining facilities report upsets following tornado

(Reuters) At least one chemical plant and an oil refinery were scrambling to recover from operational upsets on Tuesday after severe weather tore through an oil and gas refining hub outside Houston, Texas. Shell said it was experiencing an incident at its Deer Park chemicals facility following severe weather, according...
DEER PARK, TX

