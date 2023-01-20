ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
Joe Biden has ‘no regrets’ over hiding classified docs until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — President Biden said Thursday he has “no regrets” about keeping the discovery of mishandled classified documents dating to his vice presidency under wraps until after last year’s midterms. A cache of documents with classified markings was found Nov. 2 — six days before the election — inside a DC office Biden used after he left the Obama administration, but the unearthing was kept under wraps until CBS News broke the story Jan. 9. Biden scolded a female reporter who asked him about the controversy during a trip to tour storm damage in California. “What quite frankly bugs me is that...
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs

WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
Obama ethics chief says Biden neglected ‘basic security’ for docs

The former top ethics official in the Obama White House has accused President Biden of neglecting the “most basic security protocols” surrounding the handling of classified documents. ​ “It’s nothing like [former President Donald] Trump’s deliberate refusal to return classified records demanded by the National Archives, but Biden’s own retention of classified records reflects an inexcusable neglect of the most basic security protocols,” ​Walter Shaub told Fox News Digital Tuesday. Shaub also praised Attorney General Merrick Garland for appointing a special counsel to investigate Biden over the discovery of sensitive papers at his Delaware home and at a think tank in Washington where he kept...
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
