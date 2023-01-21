ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.

By Julius Miller
Los Angeles Magazine
 4 days ago

Every Friday, LAMag gathers some highlights of the events happening imminently around Los Angeles for our Weekend Guide, so you can craft a last-minute schedule. Like it? Then you’ll probably be a pretty big fan of our Weekend and Weekend Sales newsletters. You can subscribe to them here.

Lunar New Year Festival January 21- 22, Monterey Park

Past installments of this event have drawn 100,000 visitors per day, which is not surprising considering there will be food booths, folk art, amusement rides, and other forms of entertainment. If you need a family activity for the weekend (or not), this is definitely one to check out. [ More info ]

Cheeseburger Week January 22 to 28, Pasadena

Being a foodie in L.A. is easy. The variety of cuisine and their availability make the entire hobby nearly effortless. To that end, Pasadena is hosting its annual Cheeseburger Week, surely bringing in all the foodies around the county for a burger or three. On this occasion, 28 restaurants compete for titles such as Best Lunch Counter Burger, Best Veggie Burger, and many more. Cast your own vote next week for the possible champions of each title. [ More info ]

Sounds of L.A. January 21 and 22, Harold M. Williams Auditorium

Sounds of L.A. is an annual concert series that explores our city’s varied musical geography while celebrating the work of the masters, as well as up-and-coming musicians, from around the globe. This weekend, you can enjoy a plethora of genres and artists that define the music coming to our city. [ More info ]

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

L.A. Philharmonic January 21 and 22, Walt Disney Concert Hall

We will say it off the bat: This is certainly a staple in terms of Los Angeles experiences. Some of the best composers and members of their respective orchestras come together to form the L.A. Phil. This weekend, experience one of the most forward-thinking symphony orchestras in the country, as beloved by music lovers for its visionary programming. [ More info ]

Los Angeles Magazine

