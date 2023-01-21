Follow up news to a sad story from this Fall about a Tennessee man who went missing while on a caribou hunt in Alaska. According to WKRN, the family of Steve Keel has withdrawn the $15,000 reward they initially offered for anyone who could help find him and bring him home. That money will now be steered toward search and rescue efforts. His wife, Liz Keel, made the initial announcement on social media. She said she felt like the money would be much better used to help cover expenses for the search groups still flying over Alaska.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO