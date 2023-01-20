Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
To Meet State Housing Goals, One Bay Area City Had to Overcome Its NIMBY Past
Near the end of a five-hour meeting in mid-November, the Alameda City Council did something bold: It became the first Bay Area city to adopt an ambitious plan to build more than 5,000 homes and apartments. The number represents its share of a statewide goal to chip away at California’s...
sfstandard.com
I Spent Weeks Traversing SF’s Unforgiving Streets With Mobility Scooter Users
Navigating cities with a cane, a walker or a wheelchair can be difficult. San Francisco, with its dozens of distinct hills—some reaching grades of more than 30 degrees—is an especially challenging place for people with disabilities. Streets are consistently busy, sidewalks might be broken, but worst of all, entrances to BART and Muni are often completely inaccessible.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
7x7.com
The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco
Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
sfstandard.com
New York Is Betting on Casinos To Help Its Economic Recovery. Can SF Cash In, Too?
Jobs, tourists and billions in licensing fees and taxes after a devastating pandemic are why New York City government officials are eager to open new casinos. With a metro population of 23 million, the Big Apple is the largest untapped market in the country for casino gambling, and developers are rushing for gaming licenses.
sfstandard.com
Want a Free Ride To Work Tuesday? This FinTech Firm Will Foot the Bill
A sustainable fintech company based in New York is giving everyone in the U.S. free public transit rides on Tuesday, Jan. 24th—and there’s only a slight catch. Card-holders who own a FutureCard Visa Debit Card can get their commutes paid for by fintech company, Future, for one day only. All you have to do is use the card when topping up your Clipper Card or paying for a ticket.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
Lunar New Year events in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
designboom.com
ryan leidner's hosono house celebrates 'hippie modernism' of san francisco
Bay Area studio Ryan Leidner Architecture takes to San Francisco’s hilly neighborhood of Bernal Heights to complete its Hosono House. The project sees the renovation of an existing home which was built in the rear of the plot, and thus significantly setback from the street. This condition lends a unique sense of privacy, and evoking a secluded garden retreat within the city.
sfstandard.com
Longtime Castro Restaurant and Venue Suddenly Shutters
Harvey’s on Castro, the restaurant and venue at the corner of 18th and Castro streets, closed suddenly over the weekend. Open since 1996 and named in honor of assassinated San Francisco supervisor and world-famous LGBTQ+ rights icon Harvey Milk, it had long been a neighborhood fixture, a brunch-and-dinner spot known as much for people-watching as for eggs Benedict and bloody marys.
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
Silicon Valley
Upzone, demolish, construct: How Berkeley plans to build 8,934 homes by 2031
BERKELEY—Some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods, bustling street corridors and empty single-family homes are being eyed to try and develop nearly 9,000 new homes over the next eight years, after the Berkeley City Council unanimously gave a 656-page plan the green light Wednesday. Now, state housing officials...
Silicon Valley
Big Sunnyvale apartment complex lands veteran real estate buyer
SUNNYVALE — A big Sunnyvale apartment complex has been bought for more than $100 million by a veteran real estate investor in a sign of ongoing interest in prime Silicon Valley properties. Cherryhill Apartments in Sunnyvale was bought for $106 million by a group led by real estate executive...
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
sfstandard.com
Supervisors Confront Housing Plan, $728M Budget Shortfall
Housing will be top of mind at the Board of Supervisors this week as it takes its first vote on a sweeping new plan designed to make room for 82,000 new housing units over the next eight years. Meanwhile, the budget committee mulls Mayor London Breed’s budget instructions for what looks to be a difficult fiscal year.
Comments / 0