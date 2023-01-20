Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
All the Bay Area Chefs and Restaurants That Might Win James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation named 16 Bay Area chefs and restaurants as James Beard Award semifinalists this morning. The prestigious culinary organization honored 11 chefs and restaurants in San Francisco, four in the East Bay and one in the South Bay. Semifinalists in the category of Best Chef: California include:
sfstandard.com
Where Are the Oscar-Nominated Movies Playing in San Francisco?
Popcorn season is in full swing! Cinephiles love the weeks between New Year’s and Academy Award night (Sunday, March 12) when both blockbuster and critically acclaimed films hit the big screen, the weather can be iffy and there’s not much else on the calendar (because Dry January.) Today’s...
sfstandard.com
Where Is Downtown SF, Exactly?
FiDi. Mid-Market. Fisherman’s Wharf. These were some of the answers we received after spending an afternoon around the Ferry Building asking folks to point out where they thought Downtown San Francisco was located on a map. The question was inspired by a tweet posted earlier this year, which revealed...
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
sfstandard.com
Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations
Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
sfstandard.com
Check Out All the Incredible California Rock Legends Playing This Small Festival in Marin
Cake, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Tank and the Bangas will headline the Mill Valley Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Returning to Friends Field for its second year, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced today that the outdoor all-ages festival will expand to two days. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
sfstandard.com
We Finally Know What SF’s Most Hated Bridge Will Soon Become
San Francisco has two beloved bridges, a world-famous Art Deco masterpiece and a more complicated, two-bridges-plus-a-tunnel span that was elegantly retrofitted a decade ago. San Francisco also has one particularly reviled bridge: a squat, seldom-used pedestrian bridge that connects a Chinatown park to a Hilton hotel across Kearny Street. Derided...
sfstandard.com
See Inside the ‘Crazy’ Ferryboat-Turned-Office of This Bay Area Business Group
Perhaps the only office facility in history that rammed a submarine is currently sitting on the San Francisco waterfront, swaying in the sea. The Klamath, which for most of its tenure as a Bay Area ferry carried cars and passengers between San Rafael and Richmond, now has a new life as the headquarters of the Bay Area Council, a regional business group.
sfstandard.com
Longtime Castro Restaurant and Venue Suddenly Shutters
Harvey’s on Castro, the restaurant and venue at the corner of 18th and Castro streets, closed suddenly over the weekend. Open since 1996 and named in honor of assassinated San Francisco supervisor and world-famous LGBTQ+ rights icon Harvey Milk, it had long been a neighborhood fixture, a brunch-and-dinner spot known as much for people-watching as for eggs Benedict and bloody marys.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Public Library Vandalized With ‘Foreign Objects’ in Toilets
San Francisco Public Library’s toilets have been vandalized, forcing an emergency closure and damaging multiple floors of the facility. A spokesperson for the library said a plumbing failure affected three levels of the Main Branch. Foreign objects were dumped into the library’s toilets on the third floor Friday, affecting...
sfstandard.com
This New Burrito Bar Bills Itself as ‘Chipotle 2.0’
A new, fast-casual Mexican restaurant that is being billed by its owner as “Chipotle 2.0” is coming to South San Francisco. Rafi Haddad, the man behind Guapas Mexican Grill, told The Standard that his restaurant will use more authentic and higher quality ingredients than the ubiquitous build-your-own burrito chain, while giving customers complete control over the construction of their wraps. He’ll also prepare his quesadillas in a pizza oven and serve freshly fried churros.
sfstandard.com
These Are the Bay Area’s Most Sleep-Deprived Areas
People need to get enough sleep to stay healthy. But millions of Americans struggle against busy schedules and insomnia to get the rest they need. The Standard wanted to figure out which parts of the Bay Area are the most sleep-deprived, and found that, surprisingly, most of the region gets more sleep than the rest of the country. But that still leaves a large portion of local residents falling short on their much-needed shut-eye.
sfstandard.com
What’s the Worst Zoo for Elephants in California?
From San Diego to Oakland, California has some of the best zoos in the country. But it also might have some of the worst. That’s according to In Defense of Animals’ 2022 list of the “10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America.”. The rankings, put out...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Airports See Rapid Return to Air Travel, Outpacing Other Major U.S. Hubs
Dust off your passports and break out your suitcases: Air travel is back, edging closer to pre-pandemic levels at numerous Bay Area airports. Data from multiple major U.S. airports shows a slow but steady rise in passenger traffic at hubs across the country—and in 2022, Bay Area airports experienced a bigger uptick in passengers than some other major airports.
sfstandard.com
White Supremacists Infiltrated Last Weekend’s Giant Anti-Abortion March
The Walk for Life is one of San Francisco’s largest annual public demonstrations in favor of a conservative cause. Every January, on or around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, anti-abortion protesters arrive by bus from across Northern California. Largely Catholic, the participants gather at Civic Center before marching down Market Street toward the Embarcadero.
sfstandard.com
Why Google Leased This Patch of Land for an Insane Price
Google is spending an insane amount of money to lease a parking lot in south east San Francisco, a commercial real estate agent with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Standard. The 62-month lease of the 3.54 acre yard rents for $2.85 per square foot—costing the tech giant roughly...
sfstandard.com
Want a Free Ride To Work Tuesday? This FinTech Firm Will Foot the Bill
A sustainable fintech company based in New York is giving everyone in the U.S. free public transit rides on Tuesday, Jan. 24th—and there’s only a slight catch. Card-holders who own a FutureCard Visa Debit Card can get their commutes paid for by fintech company, Future, for one day only. All you have to do is use the card when topping up your Clipper Card or paying for a ticket.
sfstandard.com
Housing Tensions Simmer as Supervisors Shift Focus to Police Staffing, Overdose Crisis
San Francisco supervisors quickly approved the controversial Housing Element plan on Tuesday, but they are now mulling new legislation that would allow the city to be sued if affordable housing goals are not met. They’re also set to debate more aggressive hiring strategies to fill police ranks, the practicality of setting up new courts addressing behavioral health issues and the removal of barriers to creating overdose prevention sites.
sfstandard.com
Newsom Slams Republicans, McCarthy After Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: ‘Only in America’
That was the theme of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s speech Tuesday in Half Moon Bay as he waved a raggedy list of talking points about mass shootings. But these talking points weren’t for Tuesday’s massacre in Half Moon Bay, where a man walked around a mushroom farm and neighboring property and gunned down seven of his coworkers.
Comments / 0