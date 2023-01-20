ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sfstandard.com

All the Bay Area Chefs and Restaurants That Might Win James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation named 16 Bay Area chefs and restaurants as James Beard Award semifinalists this morning. The prestigious culinary organization honored 11 chefs and restaurants in San Francisco, four in the East Bay and one in the South Bay. Semifinalists in the category of Best Chef: California include:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Are the Oscar-Nominated Movies Playing in San Francisco?

Popcorn season is in full swing! Cinephiles love the weeks between New Year’s and Academy Award night (Sunday, March 12) when both blockbuster and critically acclaimed films hit the big screen, the weather can be iffy and there’s not much else on the calendar (because Dry January.) Today’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Is Downtown SF, Exactly?

FiDi. Mid-Market. Fisherman’s Wharf. These were some of the answers we received after spending an afternoon around the Ferry Building asking folks to point out where they thought Downtown San Francisco was located on a map. The question was inspired by a tweet posted earlier this year, which revealed...
SUTTER, CA
sfstandard.com

Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations

Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

We Finally Know What SF’s Most Hated Bridge Will Soon Become

San Francisco has two beloved bridges, a world-famous Art Deco masterpiece and a more complicated, two-bridges-plus-a-tunnel span that was elegantly retrofitted a decade ago. San Francisco also has one particularly reviled bridge: a squat, seldom-used pedestrian bridge that connects a Chinatown park to a Hilton hotel across Kearny Street. Derided...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Longtime Castro Restaurant and Venue Suddenly Shutters

Harvey’s on Castro, the restaurant and venue at the corner of 18th and Castro streets, closed suddenly over the weekend. Open since 1996 and named in honor of assassinated San Francisco supervisor and world-famous LGBTQ+ rights icon Harvey Milk, it had long been a neighborhood fixture, a brunch-and-dinner spot known as much for people-watching as for eggs Benedict and bloody marys.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This New Burrito Bar Bills Itself as ‘Chipotle 2.0’

A new, fast-casual Mexican restaurant that is being billed by its owner as “Chipotle 2.0” is coming to South San Francisco. Rafi Haddad, the man behind Guapas Mexican Grill, told The Standard that his restaurant will use more authentic and higher quality ingredients than the ubiquitous build-your-own burrito chain, while giving customers complete control over the construction of their wraps. He’ll also prepare his quesadillas in a pizza oven and serve freshly fried churros.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

These Are the Bay Area’s Most Sleep-Deprived Areas

People need to get enough sleep to stay healthy. But millions of Americans struggle against busy schedules and insomnia to get the rest they need. The Standard wanted to figure out which parts of the Bay Area are the most sleep-deprived, and found that, surprisingly, most of the region gets more sleep than the rest of the country. But that still leaves a large portion of local residents falling short on their much-needed shut-eye.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

What’s the Worst Zoo for Elephants in California?

From San Diego to Oakland, California has some of the best zoos in the country. But it also might have some of the worst. That’s according to In Defense of Animals’ 2022 list of the “10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America.”. The rankings, put out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Airports See Rapid Return to Air Travel, Outpacing Other Major U.S. Hubs

Dust off your passports and break out your suitcases: Air travel is back, edging closer to pre-pandemic levels at numerous Bay Area airports. Data from multiple major U.S. airports shows a slow but steady rise in passenger traffic at hubs across the country—and in 2022, Bay Area airports experienced a bigger uptick in passengers than some other major airports.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

White Supremacists Infiltrated Last Weekend’s Giant Anti-Abortion March

The Walk for Life is one of San Francisco’s largest annual public demonstrations in favor of a conservative cause. Every January, on or around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, anti-abortion protesters arrive by bus from across Northern California. Largely Catholic, the participants gather at Civic Center before marching down Market Street toward the Embarcadero.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Google Leased This Patch of Land for an Insane Price

Google is spending an insane amount of money to lease a parking lot in south east San Francisco, a commercial real estate agent with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Standard. The 62-month lease of the 3.54 acre yard rents for $2.85 per square foot—costing the tech giant roughly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Want a Free Ride To Work Tuesday? This FinTech Firm Will Foot the Bill

A sustainable fintech company based in New York is giving everyone in the U.S. free public transit rides on Tuesday, Jan. 24th—and there’s only a slight catch. Card-holders who own a FutureCard Visa Debit Card can get their commutes paid for by fintech company, Future, for one day only. All you have to do is use the card when topping up your Clipper Card or paying for a ticket.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sfstandard.com

Housing Tensions Simmer as Supervisors Shift Focus to Police Staffing, Overdose Crisis

San Francisco supervisors quickly approved the controversial Housing Element plan on Tuesday, but they are now mulling new legislation that would allow the city to be sued if affordable housing goals are not met. They’re also set to debate more aggressive hiring strategies to fill police ranks, the practicality of setting up new courts addressing behavioral health issues and the removal of barriers to creating overdose prevention sites.
WASHINGTON, CA

