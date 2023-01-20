ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27

Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
sfstandard.com

This Viral Bakery-on-Wheels Is in Search of a Forever Home

Juan Carlos Soto has been selling pan dulce, empanadas and other baked goods for more than 25 years, but last year, Zeledon’s Bakery on Wheels went viral on TikTok and things have never been the same—in the sweetest possible way, that is. “Ever since we went viral, our...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy