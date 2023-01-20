Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco median home prices drop most in US, brokerage says
The median home price in San Francisco fell by 5.1% in December compared to the year before, making it the steepest decline among 53 US cities, according to a real-estate report. That real-estate decline put the median San Francisco home price at $985,929 last month, compared to $1,038,444 a year...
designboom.com
ryan leidner's hosono house celebrates 'hippie modernism' of san francisco
Bay Area studio Ryan Leidner Architecture takes to San Francisco’s hilly neighborhood of Bernal Heights to complete its Hosono House. The project sees the renovation of an existing home which was built in the rear of the plot, and thus significantly setback from the street. This condition lends a unique sense of privacy, and evoking a secluded garden retreat within the city.
sfstandard.com
Want a Free Ride To Work Tuesday? This FinTech Firm Will Foot the Bill
A sustainable fintech company based in New York is giving everyone in the U.S. free public transit rides on Tuesday, Jan. 24th—and there’s only a slight catch. Card-holders who own a FutureCard Visa Debit Card can get their commutes paid for by fintech company, Future, for one day only. All you have to do is use the card when topping up your Clipper Card or paying for a ticket.
sfstandard.com
Buttigieg and Pelosi Visit the Golden Gate Bridge, Bring $400M for Earthquake Retrofit
Though it’s considered one of the world’s seven modern wonders and most famous landmarks, the Golden Gate Bridge is also just a way for thousands of people to get where they need to go every day. Now, it’s getting a huge injection of cash to reinforce its structural integrity.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Airports See Rapid Return to Air Travel, Outpacing Other Major U.S. Hubs
Dust off your passports and break out your suitcases: Air travel is back, edging closer to pre-pandemic levels at numerous Bay Area airports. Data from multiple major U.S. airports shows a slow but steady rise in passenger traffic at hubs across the country—and in 2022, Bay Area airports experienced a bigger uptick in passengers than some other major airports.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Silicon Valley
Big Sunnyvale apartment complex lands veteran real estate buyer
SUNNYVALE — A big Sunnyvale apartment complex has been bought for more than $100 million by a veteran real estate investor in a sign of ongoing interest in prime Silicon Valley properties. Cherryhill Apartments in Sunnyvale was bought for $106 million by a group led by real estate executive...
sfstandard.com
I Spent Weeks Traversing SF’s Unforgiving Streets With Mobility Scooter Users
Navigating cities with a cane, a walker or a wheelchair can be difficult. San Francisco, with its dozens of distinct hills—some reaching grades of more than 30 degrees—is an especially challenging place for people with disabilities. Streets are consistently busy, sidewalks might be broken, but worst of all, entrances to BART and Muni are often completely inaccessible.
sfstandard.com
Longtime Castro Restaurant and Venue Suddenly Shutters
Harvey’s on Castro, the restaurant and venue at the corner of 18th and Castro streets, closed suddenly over the weekend. Open since 1996 and named in honor of assassinated San Francisco supervisor and world-famous LGBTQ+ rights icon Harvey Milk, it had long been a neighborhood fixture, a brunch-and-dinner spot known as much for people-watching as for eggs Benedict and bloody marys.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
Engadget
Hitting the Books: That time San Francisco's suburbs sued the airport for being too loud
San Francisco has long sought to square its deeply-held progressive ideals with the region's need for tangible, technological progress. SFO international airport, which opened for business in 1959 and has undergone significant expansion and modernization in the years since, is a microcosm of that struggle. On one hand, the Bay Area likely wouldn't be the commercial, technical, and cultural hub that it is today if not for connectivity the airport provides. On the other hand, its installation and operation has had very real consequences for the local environment and the region's populace.
7x7.com
The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco
Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
