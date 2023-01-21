Read full article on original website
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
sfstandard.com
New York Is Betting on Casinos To Help Its Economic Recovery. Can SF Cash In, Too?
Jobs, tourists and billions in licensing fees and taxes after a devastating pandemic are why New York City government officials are eager to open new casinos. With a metro population of 23 million, the Big Apple is the largest untapped market in the country for casino gambling, and developers are rushing for gaming licenses.
sfstandard.com
Housing Tensions Simmer As Supervisors Shift Focus To Police Staffing, Overdose Crisis
San Francisco supervisors quickly approved the controversial Housing Element plan on Tuesday, but they are now mulling new legislation that would allow the city to be sued if affordable housing goals are not met. They’re also set to debate more aggressive hiring strategies to fill police ranks, the practicality of setting up new courts addressing behavioral health issues and the removal of barriers to creating overdose prevention sites.
sfstandard.com
These Are the Bay Area’s Most Sleep-Deprived Areas
People need to get enough sleep to stay healthy. But millions of Americans struggle against busy schedules and insomnia to get the rest they need. The Standard wanted to figure out which parts of the Bay Area are the most sleep-deprived, and found that, surprisingly, most of the region gets more sleep than the rest of the country. But that still leaves a large portion of local residents falling short on their much-needed shut-eye.
Silicon Valley
Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes
A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
sfstandard.com
Historian Guards 1920s San Francisco Sign After It Was Torn Down
A longtime neighbor and local historian stood guard after an iconic San Francisco movie theater sign was torn down—fearing it could be stolen and not restored and replaced as planned. The 1920s sign previously donning the historic Alexandria was removed due to an emergency concern for public safety Friday.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
sfstandard.com
What To Know About SF’s Plan To Create 82,000 New Homes
San Francisco’s Housing Element—a plan to make room for 82,000 new housing units by 2031—is on its way to full approval after it was greenlighted by the state and by a key committee. After getting approval by the California Department of Housing and Community Development last week,...
sfstandard.com
Where Is Downtown SF, Exactly?
FiDi. Mid-Market. Fisherman’s Wharf. These were some of the answers we received after spending an afternoon around the Ferry Building asking folks to point out where they thought Downtown San Francisco was located on a map. The question was inspired by a tweet posted earlier this year, which revealed...
Silicon Valley
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
sfstandard.com
Live Blog: Here’s What We Know About the Half Moon Bay Shootings
6:20 p.m., Jan. 24 | Local and State Officials Call for Stricter Gun Control. During an emotional press conference after two mass shootings in Half Moon Bay which left seven dead, local and state officials called on stricter gun control laws and grieved for the community, a rural seaside town normally known for farms and festivals.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Airports See Rapid Return to Air Travel, Outpacing Other Major U.S. Hubs
Dust off your passports and break out your suitcases: Air travel is back, edging closer to pre-pandemic levels at numerous Bay Area airports. Data from multiple major U.S. airports shows a slow but steady rise in passenger traffic at hubs across the country—and in 2022, Bay Area airports experienced a bigger uptick in passengers than some other major airports.
sfstandard.com
See Inside the ‘Crazy’ Ferryboat-Turned-Office of This Bay Area Business Group
Perhaps the only office facility in history that rammed a submarine is currently sitting on the San Francisco waterfront, swaying in the sea. The Klamath, which for most of its tenure as a Bay Area ferry carried cars and passengers between San Rafael and Richmond, now has a new life as the headquarters of the Bay Area Council, a regional business group.
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
sfstandard.com
I Spent Weeks Traversing SF’s Unforgiving Streets With Mobility Scooter Users
Navigating cities with a cane, a walker or a wheelchair can be difficult. San Francisco, with its dozens of distinct hills—some reaching grades of more than 30 degrees—is an especially challenging place for people with disabilities. Streets are consistently busy, sidewalks might be broken, but worst of all, entrances to BART and Muni are often completely inaccessible.
sfstandard.com
Want a Free Ride To Work Tuesday? This FinTech Firm Will Foot the Bill
A sustainable fintech company based in New York is giving everyone in the U.S. free public transit rides on Tuesday, Jan. 24th—and there’s only a slight catch. Card-holders who own a FutureCard Visa Debit Card can get their commutes paid for by fintech company, Future, for one day only. All you have to do is use the card when topping up your Clipper Card or paying for a ticket.
sfstandard.com
We Finally Know What SF’s Most Hated Bridge Will Soon Become
San Francisco has two beloved bridges, a world-famous Art Deco masterpiece and a more complicated, two-bridges-plus-a-tunnel span that was elegantly retrofitted a decade ago. San Francisco also has one particularly reviled bridge: a squat, seldom-used pedestrian bridge that connects a Chinatown park to a Hilton hotel across Kearny Street. Derided...
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
