Stony Brook, NY

Lil Buck Brings ‘Memphis Jookin’ Dance Show to Staller Center

Memphis dance legend Charles “Lil Buck” Riley will perform with his company at the Staller Center for the Arts in a performance that is offering discounted tickets to help celebrate Black History Month. “Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Powered by Nike,” will take place Saturday, February 4, on the...
