voiceofalexandria.com
Evers proposes investments and emphasizes potential compromise during State of the State
Gov. Tony Evers delivers 2023 State of the State address. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pitched his vision for Wisconsin’s next biennial budget — including proposals for how to spend the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus — during the first State of the State address of his second term with Democratic lawmakers jumping to their feet repeatedly to applaud, while Republicans remained seated.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tim Walz releases two-year budget, 25-percent increase in spending
St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz' two-year budget includes an over 25-percent increase in spending. More than half of the increase would be spent on one-time projects. Walz wants to send checks to over two-and-a-half million Minnesotans out of the record-breaking surplus. The governor's plan would also include spending on areas such as schools, housing, and paid worker leave. Lawmakers will now negotiate to come to a final spending plan.
voiceofalexandria.com
Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill
SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill. The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.
