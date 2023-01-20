A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO