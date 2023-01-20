Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Convicted of Drug & Weapons Offenses
A 31 year old Salisbury man has been convicted by a Wicomico County jury on drug and weapons offenses. Sentencing has been postponed pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation and Carey is being held without bond pending sentencing. An investigation in December of 2020 by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office...
Cape Gazette
Three arrested following drug bust near Millsboro
The Delaware State Police have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation near Millsboro that uncovered 40 grams of drugs. Members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant Jan. 23 at a residence in the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro and found three people inside along with suspected drugs, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
WGMD Radio
Bridgeville Woman Arrested after Assault & Resisting Arrest
A Bridgeville woman has been arrested after she resisted arrest and assaulted a State Trooper Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police were called to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30pm for a Honda being driven recklessly. Police found the car in a driveway on Valene Drive and spoke with the owner, 28 year old Tiffany Webb. When they attempted to arrest Webb, she resisted and scratched, grabbed and twisted the trooper’s hand – causing minor injury.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI
A Milford man has been charged with a 6th offense DUI after a man became drunk and disorderly in a yard on Bethesda Road on Monday evening. Delaware State Police say 51 year old Douglas Hall of Milford had left the yard – but drove into a nearby ditch. Police detected impairment. A DUI investigation was started and a computer check showed Hall had a revoked license and 5 prior DUI convictions.
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Tiffany Webb of Bridgeville, Delaware after she resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday afternoon. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 1:34 […] The post Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery, Assault
A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
WBOC
Fatal Crash Claims One Life in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Police say a driver was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was driving north on Sussex Highway toward the intersection at Lakeside Road. Police say, at the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped on Sussex Highway for a school bus that was picking up children, displaying its flashing red lights and stop sign.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse
One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
WBOC
Open-Air Drug Markets Broken Up in Somerset County
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation. Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
Comments / 4