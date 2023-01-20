ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WGMD Radio

Salisbury Man Convicted of Drug & Weapons Offenses

A 31 year old Salisbury man has been convicted by a Wicomico County jury on drug and weapons offenses. Sentencing has been postponed pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation and Carey is being held without bond pending sentencing. An investigation in December of 2020 by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Three arrested following drug bust near Millsboro

The Delaware State Police have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation near Millsboro that uncovered 40 grams of drugs. Members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant Jan. 23 at a residence in the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro and found three people inside along with suspected drugs, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting

UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Bridgeville Woman Arrested after Assault & Resisting Arrest

A Bridgeville woman has been arrested after she resisted arrest and assaulted a State Trooper Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police were called to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30pm for a Honda being driven recklessly. Police found the car in a driveway on Valene Drive and spoke with the owner, 28 year old Tiffany Webb. When they attempted to arrest Webb, she resisted and scratched, grabbed and twisted the trooper’s hand – causing minor injury.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WGMD Radio

Milford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

A Milford man has been charged with a 6th offense DUI after a man became drunk and disorderly in a yard on Bethesda Road on Monday evening. Delaware State Police say 51 year old Douglas Hall of Milford had left the yard – but drove into a nearby ditch. Police detected impairment. A DUI investigation was started and a computer check showed Hall had a revoked license and 5 prior DUI convictions.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

WGMD Radio

Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery, Assault

A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

WMDT.com

Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
CRISFIELD, MD
WBOC

Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse

One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

WBOC

Open-Air Drug Markets Broken Up in Somerset County

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation. Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

WDEL 1150AM

13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate

One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
LAUREL, DE

