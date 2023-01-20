ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 1

Related
WBOC

Governor Carney Announces Child Care Investments and Initiatives

DOVER, Del. - Governor Carney announced the administration's child care priorities and investments for the coming year. According to the governor, Delaware will take the following actions to support, enhance, and expand child care quality access this year:. Invest over $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100%...
DELAWARE STATE
aarp.org

Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations

Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We head into the final weekend of January with a couple of big events on the calendar, particularly the always fabulous Fire & Ice Festival in the "Quiet Resort" of Bethany Beach. This year's event is being held at locations in Bethany Beach and in nearby towns like Ocean View,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Lead Testing Results in Delaware Schools

DELAWARE-We are getting the latest results of lead sampling at some of Delaware's public schools. Last year, the Delaware Department of Education hired a private company to retest the system for led. Officials say mistakes were made in the initial sampling that found high levels of lead in some area.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures

A border marker buried under a manhole, a fiberglass presidential candidate and lots and lots of lima beans are some of the “weird, wonderful and obscure” elements that define Delaware in a new book. “Secret Delaware” is the second book written together by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, a married couple who have lived or worked in all three counties. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee

A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list

ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award

Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Quiet Rehoboth Beach: An unlikely vortex of the Joe Biden document mess

Some excitement might be coming to Rehoboth Beach, the quiet Delaware beach town where President Joe Biden spends a lot of time. Rehoboth, where I spent many summers growing up, is a place with boutique shops, pizza parlors, farms, a large gay community, and million-dollar homes. People have opinions about their neighbor, President Biden, both pro and con, but they are easygoing about it.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches

It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Plans for Suncrest subdivision are approved

The Suncrest subdivision, with 36 lots on 18 acres on Waterview Road near Camp Arrowhead Road, has been approved by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. However, the developer's request to purchase five bonus-density lots was denied. During a Jan. 12 meeting, Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson, who made a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Smyrna to Spend $450K in Pandemic Relief Funds to Light Turf Field

SMYRNA, Del.- Controversy over how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds is overshadowing the Smyrna community. The Smyrna school district board voted to install lights on the middle school turf field. But, many parents think the funding should go elsewhere. "I think if it's Covid...
SMYRNA, DE
Cape Gazette

Buonanno appointed to lead Beebe Medical Group

Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Anthony Buonanno, MD, MBA, as vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group, effective Tuesday, Jan. 31. In his new role, Buonanno will provide executive and clinical oversight for Beebe Medical Group, the physician network group that employs hospital-based physicians, walk-in care providers and a diverse line of clinical specialists who practice in more than 30 primary care and specialty practices across Sussex County. His leadership will be instrumental as Beebe continues to expand its clinical capabilities and reach to best serve those who live, work, visit and seek care in Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy