WBOC
Governor Carney Announces Child Care Investments and Initiatives
DOVER, Del. - Governor Carney announced the administration's child care priorities and investments for the coming year. According to the governor, Delaware will take the following actions to support, enhance, and expand child care quality access this year:. Invest over $10 million to increase Purchase of Care rates to 100%...
aarp.org
Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware
Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
After going up in smoke in 2022, a renewed effort to legalize marijuana in Delaware
Last year’s roller-coaster ride that ultimately saw Delaware once again fail to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana led some advocates to predict the quest was dead until at least 2025. That’s when Gov. John Carney, the staunchest foe and biggest impediment, leaves office. But with more progressives winning...
Carney’s education raises cause stir in compensation committee
Gov. John Carney’s announcement last week of a 9% pay raise for teachers caused a lot of comment in Monday night’s Public Education Compensation Committee. Also discussed was a proposal to keep teachers in their Delaware jobs by giving them full pension benefits at 25 years of service instead of making them wait until they reach 30 years. Carney said ... Read More
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We head into the final weekend of January with a couple of big events on the calendar, particularly the always fabulous Fire & Ice Festival in the "Quiet Resort" of Bethany Beach. This year's event is being held at locations in Bethany Beach and in nearby towns like Ocean View,...
WBOC
Lead Testing Results in Delaware Schools
DELAWARE-We are getting the latest results of lead sampling at some of Delaware's public schools. Last year, the Delaware Department of Education hired a private company to retest the system for led. Officials say mistakes were made in the initial sampling that found high levels of lead in some area.
‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures
A border marker buried under a manhole, a fiberglass presidential candidate and lots and lots of lima beans are some of the “weird, wonderful and obscure” elements that define Delaware in a new book. “Secret Delaware” is the second book written together by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, a married couple who have lived or worked in all three counties. ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee
A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list
ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership
The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
Washington Examiner
Quiet Rehoboth Beach: An unlikely vortex of the Joe Biden document mess
Some excitement might be coming to Rehoboth Beach, the quiet Delaware beach town where President Joe Biden spends a lot of time. Rehoboth, where I spent many summers growing up, is a place with boutique shops, pizza parlors, farms, a large gay community, and million-dollar homes. People have opinions about their neighbor, President Biden, both pro and con, but they are easygoing about it.
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
Cape Gazette
Plans for Suncrest subdivision are approved
The Suncrest subdivision, with 36 lots on 18 acres on Waterview Road near Camp Arrowhead Road, has been approved by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. However, the developer's request to purchase five bonus-density lots was denied. During a Jan. 12 meeting, Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson, who made a...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
WBOC
Smyrna to Spend $450K in Pandemic Relief Funds to Light Turf Field
SMYRNA, Del.- Controversy over how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in Covid-19 relief funds is overshadowing the Smyrna community. The Smyrna school district board voted to install lights on the middle school turf field. But, many parents think the funding should go elsewhere. "I think if it's Covid...
Cape Gazette
Buonanno appointed to lead Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Anthony Buonanno, MD, MBA, as vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group, effective Tuesday, Jan. 31. In his new role, Buonanno will provide executive and clinical oversight for Beebe Medical Group, the physician network group that employs hospital-based physicians, walk-in care providers and a diverse line of clinical specialists who practice in more than 30 primary care and specialty practices across Sussex County. His leadership will be instrumental as Beebe continues to expand its clinical capabilities and reach to best serve those who live, work, visit and seek care in Sussex County.
Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies
New governor was circumspect on the campaign trail, referring obliquely to challenges facing the state without directly attributing problems to his predecessor. The post Analysis: In budget introduction, Moore takes down Hogan policies appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
