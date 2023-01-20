Read full article on original website
Journey’s Jonathan Cain Sues Neal Schon For $1 Million
Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the band's co-founding guitarist Neal Schon. The case, which revolves around Schon's alleged misappropriation of the band's funds via an American Express account, claims Schon billed $400,000 to the group's shared company in December alone. Cain's allegations against Schon...
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Rockers Remember David Crosby
The tributes pour in for the late-David Crosby, who died on January 19th of undisclosed causes at the age of 81. His son, James Raymond, who had been given up for adoption in the early-1960's and finally connected with “Croz” in 1994, posted a loving tribute. Soon after meeting, the pair became frequent collaborators, with Raymond both writing with his father and touring with him extensively over the decades.
Flashback: The First Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
It was 37 years ago tonight (January 23rd, 1986) that the first inductees entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria. The inaugural class of the Hall of Fame featured rock's forefathers: Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sam Cooke and Jerry Lee Lewis. Included in the Non-Performer category were Sun Records founder Sam Phillips and seminal disc jockey Alan Freed, whom many credit for actually coining the phrase “Rock And Roll.”
