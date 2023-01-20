ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journey’s Jonathan Cain Sues Neal Schon For $1 Million

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the band's co-founding guitarist Neal Schon. The case, which revolves around Schon's alleged misappropriation of the band's funds via an American Express account, claims Schon billed $400,000 to the group's shared company in December alone. Cain's allegations against Schon...
Rockers Remember David Crosby

The tributes pour in for the late-David Crosby, who died on January 19th of undisclosed causes at the age of 81. His son, James Raymond, who had been given up for adoption in the early-1960's and finally connected with “Croz” in 1994, posted a loving tribute. Soon after meeting, the pair became frequent collaborators, with Raymond both writing with his father and touring with him extensively over the decades.
Flashback: The First Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

It was 37 years ago tonight (January 23rd, 1986) that the first inductees entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria. The inaugural class of the Hall of Fame featured rock's forefathers: Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sam Cooke and Jerry Lee Lewis. Included in the Non-Performer category were Sun Records founder Sam Phillips and seminal disc jockey Alan Freed, whom many credit for actually coining the phrase “Rock And Roll.”
