The tributes pour in for the late-David Crosby, who died on January 19th of undisclosed causes at the age of 81. His son, James Raymond, who had been given up for adoption in the early-1960's and finally connected with “Croz” in 1994, posted a loving tribute. Soon after meeting, the pair became frequent collaborators, with Raymond both writing with his father and touring with him extensively over the decades.

