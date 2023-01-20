Read full article on original website
Flashback: The First Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
It was 37 years ago tonight (January 23rd, 1986) that the first inductees entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria. The inaugural class of the Hall of Fame featured rock's forefathers: Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers, Ray Charles, James Brown, Sam Cooke and Jerry Lee Lewis. Included in the Non-Performer category were Sun Records founder Sam Phillips and seminal disc jockey Alan Freed, whom many credit for actually coining the phrase “Rock And Roll.”
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
How to watch ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
The 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” has seen many adaptations. It first appeared in a German newspaper in 1928 before being published as a book in 1929. It was adapted into a film in 1930 and again into a TV film in 1979. The most recent iteration is a 2022 German anti-war film, which closely follows the original source material, and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Daniel Brühl. After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, it was submitted by Germany for the Academy Award for Best International Film and, on Tuesday, “All Quiet on the Western...
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, & Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley Memorial
On Sunday (January 22nd), family, friends and well-wishers paid their final respects to Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis at Graceland. Lisa Marie, the 54-year-old mother of four, died in Los Angeles on January 12th after suffering a cardiac arrest. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose spoke before...
Rockers Remember David Crosby
The tributes pour in for the late-David Crosby, who died on January 19th of undisclosed causes at the age of 81. His son, James Raymond, who had been given up for adoption in the early-1960's and finally connected with “Croz” in 1994, posted a loving tribute. Soon after meeting, the pair became frequent collaborators, with Raymond both writing with his father and touring with him extensively over the decades.
