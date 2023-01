Sting has just rolled out a pair of California shows in April. The Police leader is set to play two nights — April 12th and 13th — at Sacramento's Hard Rock Live. The shows follow Sting's “My Songs” Las Vegas residency at the Colesseum at Caesars Palace, which will play on April 1st, 2nd, 5th, 7th, 8th and 9th, 2023.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO