Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

With Kermit Davis Now Out of the Way as an Illegal Extra Defender, Arkansas’ Future Grows Brighter

By defeating Ole Miss 69-57 on Saturday, the Hogs won their first “Super Bowl” game of the season, according to Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman. As far as I can tell, a “Super Bowl” game is a must-win game on steroids. Unfortunately, because they sit at 2-5 in SEC play, there will be quite a few more “Super Bowl” games for this team — like, for instance, Tuesday night’s home tilt vs LSU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

What Irked Hog Fans So Much about Domineck’s Indecisiveness Now Plays to Their Favor

Even with the departure of Barry Odom, it seems like the Missouri pipeline is still open for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks’ latest addition from the transfer portal is defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who earned first-team All-SEC honors in one of his five years at Missouri. He announced his commitment Sunday night following an official visit to Fayetteville and is enrolled in classes, so he’ll be able to go through spring ball.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

The Cushion an “Absolutely Dominant” Devo Provides Is New Wrinkle for Round 2 of Arkansas vs LSU

LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs LSU. Arkansas is wearing pink uniforms and the coaching staff is wearing pink polos as part of its annual Coaches vs Cancer game. Despite suffering a foot injury in the second half of the Ole Miss game Saturday afternoon, Makhel Mitchell is dressed out. He did not participate in the pregame layup lines, but he did do the stretches. He stood off the side along with the injured duo of Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas

Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market

Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
cfodive.com

Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report

John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR

