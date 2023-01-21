Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
With Kermit Davis Now Out of the Way as an Illegal Extra Defender, Arkansas’ Future Grows Brighter
By defeating Ole Miss 69-57 on Saturday, the Hogs won their first “Super Bowl” game of the season, according to Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman. As far as I can tell, a “Super Bowl” game is a must-win game on steroids. Unfortunately, because they sit at 2-5 in SEC play, there will be quite a few more “Super Bowl” games for this team — like, for instance, Tuesday night’s home tilt vs LSU.
bestofarkansassports.com
LSU Player’s Taunt Goes Up in Smoke as Tigers Go Down in Flames + Other Insights
FAYETTEVILLE — As if getting revenge for a tough loss less than a month ago wasn’t enough, LSU’s Adam Miller supplied Arkansas basketball with some bulletin board material. Two days after he and the Tigers pulled off an upset over the then-No. 9 Razorbacks on their home...
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Top 5 Players of the Eddie & Nolan Years, A Smiling Ref & Was Briles Fired?
Q. We have several questions about Arkansas Football’s new offensive coordinator so let’s get to it. Maxadories wants to know: What would you think about Dan Enos coming back to Arkansas if Briles leaves?. A. Clearly this question was submitted before the news came out that Dan Enos...
bestofarkansassports.com
What Irked Hog Fans So Much about Domineck’s Indecisiveness Now Plays to Their Favor
Even with the departure of Barry Odom, it seems like the Missouri pipeline is still open for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks’ latest addition from the transfer portal is defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who earned first-team All-SEC honors in one of his five years at Missouri. He announced his commitment Sunday night following an official visit to Fayetteville and is enrolled in classes, so he’ll be able to go through spring ball.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Cushion an “Absolutely Dominant” Devo Provides Is New Wrinkle for Round 2 of Arkansas vs LSU
LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs LSU. Arkansas is wearing pink uniforms and the coaching staff is wearing pink polos as part of its annual Coaches vs Cancer game. Despite suffering a foot injury in the second half of the Ole Miss game Saturday afternoon, Makhel Mitchell is dressed out. He did not participate in the pregame layup lines, but he did do the stretches. He stood off the side along with the injured duo of Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile.
hogville.net
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
Even if Nick Smith Comes Back, He Shouldn't Be Expected to Be Knight in Shining Armor
Freshman guard is an 18-year-old who doesn't deserve Razorback fans piling his shoulders with unrealistic expectations
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum reflects on his updated expectations for Sam Pittman and Arkansas
Paul Finebaum made his regular appearance on WJOX on Monday morning on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show and shared some thoughts on Arkansas and Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 7-6 season, and now enter 2023 with a pair of new coordinators.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Jeffcoat to #Gamecocks is over, he’s headed to Arkansas
Former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat will play his final season of college football in the SEC, it just won’t be at USC, his first choice. Over the weekend Jeffcoat took an official visit to Arkansas and Sunday night he announced a commitment to the Razorbacks. The former All-SEC performer at Missouri will have one season of eligibility with the Razorbacks.
5newsonline.com
Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
University of Arkansas bans TikTok from all college networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas system has issued a directive to ban TikTok on university devices and networks in the interest of security, the institution announced on Tuesday. "The University of Arkansas System believes these actions are in the best interest of the information security for all...
talkbusiness.net
Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market
Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
cfodive.com
Tyson CFO pleads guilty to trespassing, intoxication charges: report
John R. Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods and great-grandson of the company’s founder, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charges against the finance chief stem from his November arrest after an Arkansas woman, according to a police report, found...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
KHBS
Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges
TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
Fayetteville PD looking for missing man
Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 19.
