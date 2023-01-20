Read full article on original website
Ross Department Store Recalling Two Sioux Falls Candles
Put the match out! There are a significant number of candles being recalled at a popular discount department store in Sioux Falls. If you have purchased these Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles at Ross Dress for Less, you're entitled to a refund. The two Taylor and Finch candles that...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man wanted for Escape is back behind bars after cell phone ping gave away location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect wanted for Escaping police custody is behind bars following his arrest Friday in Parker, South Dakota. Last Friday afternoon, Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force stating they had a phone ping of the escaped inmate within the City of Parker.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
KELOLAND TV
Business owner explains why you should shop local
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It’s easy to go online and shop from the comfort of home, but it is important to get out into your community to support local businesses. You’ll find plenty of handmade gifts at Stacy Wengler’s store. She’s had her store in Hartford...
KELOLAND TV
Deadly fire; CA mass shooting victims now at 11; Annual COVID-19 vaccines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories First@4 on Monday, January 23, 2023. One person is dead following a fire at a building on West 9th Avenue in Sioux Falls. The first firefighters on scene confirmed smoke on the second floor of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
Stepping indoors to experience the great outdoors
If you're fed up with winter, a taste of warmer days awaits at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show.
dakotanewsnow.com
2023 last year for Winterfest of Wheels event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls is making one last run this year. The Winterfest of Wheels is returning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 to the Sioux Fall Convention Center. According to a post on social media, this will be the final time the event will be held, and organizers want this to be the biggest event they have ever put together.
KELOLAND TV
33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
KELOLAND TV
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation. A $ 2 million dollar donation has been given to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the largest contribution the organization has ever received in its 100 year history. The funding will help fund major projects like new concerts for the Lakota Music Project and an opera production.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict,...
KELOLAND TV
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
KELOLAND TV
Ice dams can ruin your roof: How to fix them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A buildup of ice on the edge of your roof, known as an ice dam, could be a dangerous winter addition for the health of your home. Ice dams form when snow high on a roof melts, running down to the edge where it freezes, creating a buildup of ice which can block water and snow behind it.
Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!
This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
KELOLAND TV
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
siouxfalls.business
Take a look at the top 20 home sales of 2022, including No. 1 at $5M
For the past few years, we’ve published an annual list of homes in the Sioux Falls area that sold for $1 million or more. It started with 12 homes in 2018 and grew to 53 homes in 2021. Last year, there were 74 homes at or above the million-dollar mark in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, so we’re changing the list to the top 20 sales. That covers homes that sold for more than $1.4 million.
