Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Business owner explains why you should shop local

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It’s easy to go online and shop from the comfort of home, but it is important to get out into your community to support local businesses. You’ll find plenty of handmade gifts at Stacy Wengler’s store. She’s had her store in Hartford...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

2023 last year for Winterfest of Wheels event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls is making one last run this year. The Winterfest of Wheels is returning from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 to the Sioux Fall Convention Center. According to a post on social media, this will be the final time the event will be held, and organizers want this to be the biggest event they have ever put together.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

33-year-old arrested after threatening to blow up store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up. Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation. A $ 2 million dollar donation has been given to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the largest contribution the organization has ever received in its 100 year history. The funding will help fund major projects like new concerts for the Lakota Music Project and an opera production.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town

HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ice dams can ruin your roof: How to fix them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A buildup of ice on the edge of your roof, known as an ice dam, could be a dangerous winter addition for the health of your home. Ice dams form when snow high on a roof melts, running down to the edge where it freezes, creating a buildup of ice which can block water and snow behind it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!

This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Take a look at the top 20 home sales of 2022, including No. 1 at $5M

For the past few years, we’ve published an annual list of homes in the Sioux Falls area that sold for $1 million or more. It started with 12 homes in 2018 and grew to 53 homes in 2021. Last year, there were 74 homes at or above the million-dollar mark in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, so we’re changing the list to the top 20 sales. That covers homes that sold for more than $1.4 million.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

