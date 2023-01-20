Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Bullish on Intel in 2023? Buy This Top Chip Stock Instead
As iconic a company as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is, the bear market and recent severe downturn in consumer spending on electronics (like PCs and laptops) have done a number on "chipzilla." Shares of the company fell over 40% since the start of 2022. Revenue is in decline, which has dropped Intel to third place in largest chip companies by sales (the top spot is now held by Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is in a close second place).
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
The 7 Best Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks
The best Warren Buffett dividend stocks are expected to produce impressive returns for the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Here are seven with market-beating yields.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: ED,PAYX,NRG,TRGP,TXN
Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2023, an annualized increase of 8 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.16 a share. "The 49th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers during the clean energy transition," said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of between 60% and 70% of its adjusted earnings.
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Interesting BGS Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BGS options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: IDAI, VERB ,IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks rallied Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.9% this afternoon. In company news, Trust Stamp (IDAI) was almost 46% higher after the US Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for its Privacy-First Identity Company trademark and its low-code identity verification software platform. Nearly two dozen banks have signed on for paid pilot programs of the the Privacy-First Identity system over the past three months, the company said.
NASDAQ
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
NASDAQ
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
NASDAQ
Monday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: COIN, MBWM
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Comtech Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Comtech (Nasdaq: CMTL) visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the company's 35 years of being listed on Nasdaq. Comtech is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. In honor of the occasion, Ken Peterman, President, CEO and Chairman of Comtech, rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves 1.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $193.98, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost...
NASDAQ
Power Corp of Canada Updates Holdings in Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU)
Fintel reports that Power Corp of Canada has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,937,730 shares of Blue Chip Value Fund, Inc. (BLU). This represents 3.9% of the company. In the last filing dated January 31, 2020 they reported owning 8.90% of the company, indicating no...
Comments / 0