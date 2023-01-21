ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's Basketball Set to Visit Millersville on Wednesday Night

MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- After earning a thrilling win at home on Monday night vs Shepherd, which saw West Chester (13-5, 8-4) come all the way back from down by as many as 10 in the first half and seven in the late stages of the game, the Golden Rams ready for their next opponent in Millersville (10-8, 7-5) on the road tomorrow night at 7:30.
Men's Basketball Returns to Hollinger to Host Shepherd on Monday Evening

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- After knocking off a nationally-ranked opponent in East Stroudsburg on Saturday afternoon, the West Chester men's basketball team (12-5, 7-4) returns home to host Shepherd (10-7, 7-4) on Monday night beginning at 7:30 with both teams entering play riding three-game winning streaks. Series Information. West Chester holds...
