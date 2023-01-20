BRIDGES, TUNNELS AND RAIL ADVISORY FOR JAN. 20 TO 26. Lane Closures Planned This Week at the George Washington Bridge, Holland Tunnel, Bayonne Bridge and Goethals Bridge. AirTrain JFK Station Terminal 1&2 to Close Through Mid-February to Accommodate Airport Redevelopment Work; Free Buses Provide Connections Between Terminals 1 and 8.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO