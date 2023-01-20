Read full article on original website
Putting the bones of giant, extinct ‘thunderbirds’ under the microscope reveals how they grew
The largest flightless bird found anywhere in the world today is the ostrich. It stands about 2.7 metres tall and can weigh up to 150kg. But millions of years ago ostriches would have been dwarfed by several other flightless bird species. One was Dromornis stirtoni, nicknamed the thunderbird. It lived...
msn.com
Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs
As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia
Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
CNN
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
Rangers in northeastern Australia were astonished when they stumbled across what may be the largest toad on record, weighing in at nearly 6 pounds.
sciencealert.com
6-Pound 'Monster' Cane Toad Found in Australian Coastal Park
Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park – a warty brown specimen as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms (6 pounds). The toad was spotted after a snake slithering across a track forced wildlife workers to...
Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm
When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Bear Ever vs. A Rhino
Although the rhinoceros is a large mammal with a horn that can demolish some of the deadliest predators in the world, it’s mostly a peaceful herbivore that only attacks to protect itself. Still, how would a battle between the largest bear ever vs a rhino play out in the wild?
Giant Prehistoric Fish Caught in Alabama Smashes Record
"When he hit the boat, we cut up like two schoolgirls, like nobody is going to believe this happened," fisherman Keith Dees said.
a-z-animals.com
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile
These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile. Crocodiles are both feared and revered as one of the most formidable predators in the animal kingdom. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, they can easily take down their prey with remarkable precision and swiftness. However, this video shows us that even a crocodile is no match for a pride of powerful lions.
Behavior is squirrelly: Fox and gray squirrels lean toward different habitats
Up and down the hallway, the lights were out in all the classrooms and laboratories, along with the refrigerators, air conditioning units and lab equipment. I guess I’d better go and get it. One of the entertaining aspects of being the field biologist on a small college campus is...
Albany Herald
This egg-laying mammal blows bubbles to cool off
Australia's echidna has developed a curious way to cool off — blowing bubbles out of its beaklike snout. The short-beaked echidna is common across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and along with the platypus, it's one of Earth's few monotremes — mammals who lay eggs — and has been around for millions of years. With a long, sticky tongue, a penchant for snacking on ants and termites, and a body covered in barbless quills called spines, the echidna is also known as a spiny anteater.
BBC
Harvest mice on the move as Northumberland nest site grows
Harvest mouse nests have been discovered at a second nature reserve in Northumberland. Some of the mice released at East Chevington nature reserve in 2021, are thought to have relocated to Druridge Pools, about one mile away. Northumberland Wildlife Trust said it was a "wonderful sign" the tiny mammals' population...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears
Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears. At first glance, brown bears may look larger and heavier than tigers. On the other hand, tigers are fierce predators, and they often feed on large animals like bears, crocodiles, or leopards. But have they ever confronted brown bears? Let’s find out!
Newsweek
Aggressive Frog-Eating Fish That Breathes Air Found in New Part of Florida
The invasive species can be highly destructive to ecosystems as it hunts on native wildlife and wipes out large quantities of fish.
a-z-animals.com
Wild Video Captures an Escaped Black Panther Prowling the Rooftops of a Quiet Town
Wild Video Captures an Escaped Black Panther Prowling the Rooftops of a Quiet Town. Whilst you can’t help but be amazed by the sight of a black panther prowling across rooftops, there is a somber story behind this incredible footage. It was compiled by an English language French news channel and it also explores the wider issue of wild animal trade in France.
a-z-animals.com
How to Care for Succulents Indoors
Caring for succulents indoors can be very rewarding. With their unique shapes, sizes, colors, and textures, there is a dizzying variety of succulents to choose from! They are also easy to care for and require minimal effort since they prefer dry soil and little water. Additionally, the more you have, the more they will multiply. Your collection can grow quickly, which makes them an ideal affordable choice for those with limited budgets.
a-z-animals.com
5 Best Types of Exotic Pet Birds
Bird owners understand the unique bonds that people can share with birds. Birds are intelligent, sociable, and live for many years. They are also relatively inexpensive and easy to care for, making them a worthy choice for all animal lovers. If you are considering adding a bird to your family, check out the five best types of exotic pet birds and discover their personalities and needs before deciding.
a-z-animals.com
Texas Showdown: Who Emerges Victorious in a Bobcat vs. Feral Hog Battle?
Texas Showdown: Who Emerges Victorious in a Bobcat vs. Feral Hog Battle?. Bobcats and feral hogs are common throughout Texas – the former are abundant in South Texas, while the latter is reportedly plaguing the entire state. As a result, it goes without saying that the two species will eventually meet in the wild.
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Ring-Tailed Lemur Rescued from Illinois Garage, Zoo Warns of Zoonotic Pathogens if Kept as Pet
An endangered ring-tailed lemur was discovered inside the garage of an Illinois family, which was an unusual home find. Later, they called the zoo to rescue the stranded animal. Warnings on zoonotic pathogens were raised by the zoo under the assumption that someone was keeping lemurs as pets. A family...
