msn.com

Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs

As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
InsideHook

Giant Cane Toad Discovered, Euthanized in Australia

Are toads the stuff of nightmares for you? If not, they might well achieve that status soon. In Queensland, Australia, park rangers discovered a cane toad that weighed in at nearly six pounds — which might well be a record for the species. As The Washington Post revealed in an article, ranger Kylee Gray caught sight of the toad while working on Queensland’s Conway National Park. The size of the toad quickly led her to coin the nickname “Toadzilla.”
sciencealert.com

6-Pound 'Monster' Cane Toad Found in Australian Coastal Park

Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park – a warty brown specimen as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms (6 pounds). The toad was spotted after a snake slithering across a track forced wildlife workers to...
Outsider.com

Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm

When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Bear Ever vs. A Rhino

Although the rhinoceros is a large mammal with a horn that can demolish some of the deadliest predators in the world, it’s mostly a peaceful herbivore that only attacks to protect itself. Still, how would a battle between the largest bear ever vs a rhino play out in the wild?
a-z-animals.com

These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile

These Lions Are Completely Unimpressed by a Threatening Crocodile. Crocodiles are both feared and revered as one of the most formidable predators in the animal kingdom. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, they can easily take down their prey with remarkable precision and swiftness. However, this video shows us that even a crocodile is no match for a pride of powerful lions.
Albany Herald

This egg-laying mammal blows bubbles to cool off

Australia's echidna has developed a curious way to cool off — blowing bubbles out of its beaklike snout. The short-beaked echidna is common across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and along with the platypus, it's one of Earth's few monotremes — mammals who lay eggs — and has been around for millions of years. With a long, sticky tongue, a penchant for snacking on ants and termites, and a body covered in barbless quills called spines, the echidna is also known as a spiny anteater.
BBC

Harvest mice on the move as Northumberland nest site grows

Harvest mouse nests have been discovered at a second nature reserve in Northumberland. Some of the mice released at East Chevington nature reserve in 2021, are thought to have relocated to Druridge Pools, about one mile away. Northumberland Wildlife Trust said it was a "wonderful sign" the tiny mammals' population...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears

Discover the Only Place on Earth Where Tigers Kill Brown Bears. At first glance, brown bears may look larger and heavier than tigers. On the other hand, tigers are fierce predators, and they often feed on large animals like bears, crocodiles, or leopards. But have they ever confronted brown bears? Let’s find out!
a-z-animals.com

Wild Video Captures an Escaped Black Panther Prowling the Rooftops of a Quiet Town

Wild Video Captures an Escaped Black Panther Prowling the Rooftops of a Quiet Town. Whilst you can’t help but be amazed by the sight of a black panther prowling across rooftops, there is a somber story behind this incredible footage. It was compiled by an English language French news channel and it also explores the wider issue of wild animal trade in France.
a-z-animals.com

How to Care for Succulents Indoors

Caring for succulents indoors can be very rewarding. With their unique shapes, sizes, colors, and textures, there is a dizzying variety of succulents to choose from! They are also easy to care for and require minimal effort since they prefer dry soil and little water. Additionally, the more you have, the more they will multiply. Your collection can grow quickly, which makes them an ideal affordable choice for those with limited budgets.
a-z-animals.com

5 Best Types of Exotic Pet Birds

Bird owners understand the unique bonds that people can share with birds. Birds are intelligent, sociable, and live for many years. They are also relatively inexpensive and easy to care for, making them a worthy choice for all animal lovers. If you are considering adding a bird to your family, check out the five best types of exotic pet birds and discover their personalities and needs before deciding.
a-z-animals.com

Texas Showdown: Who Emerges Victorious in a Bobcat vs. Feral Hog Battle?

Texas Showdown: Who Emerges Victorious in a Bobcat vs. Feral Hog Battle?. Bobcats and feral hogs are common throughout Texas – the former are abundant in South Texas, while the latter is reportedly plaguing the entire state. As a result, it goes without saying that the two species will eventually meet in the wild.
TEXAS STATE

