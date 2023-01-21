ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BevNET.com

PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound

UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
FRANKFORT, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Local Flavor Award presented to Taqueria La Soga

LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – The smells and tastes of authenticity are regularly served up at Taqueria La Soga as owners Gilberto and Martha Muñoz prepare their traditional Mexican cuisine from scratch. La Soga earned a Local Flavor Award from The Lansing Journal for its carne asada dinner and homemade flan:
LANSING, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wdrb.com

Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
HAMMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose

The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois

For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
NORRIDGE, IL
regionnewssource.org

Munster Police Handling Suicide Investigation

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Munster Police Department was dispatched to the area of Park West subdivision to search for an alleged suicidal subject, according to Munster Police. A vehicle, which was related to the subject, was located in a nearby subdivision by officers. Officers...
Fox 32 Chicago

Illinois receives funding to attract new doctors

CHICAGO - To get ahead of a looming doctor shortage in the state, Illinois is announcing a new program to help future physicians. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded additional funding for 14 residency slots at hospitals in Chicago and downstate Peoria. The money will enable five state hospitals to expand their medical training opportunities for new doctors.
ILLINOIS STATE

