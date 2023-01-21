Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
wjol.com
UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound
UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
Congressman asks residents to look out for postal workers amid Chicago violence
There have been robberies and attacks in recent weeks, and, in Milwaukee, a mail carrier was killed.
thelansingjournal.com
Local Flavor Award presented to Taqueria La Soga
LANSING, Ill. (January 26, 2022) – The smells and tastes of authenticity are regularly served up at Taqueria La Soga as owners Gilberto and Martha Muñoz prepare their traditional Mexican cuisine from scratch. La Soga earned a Local Flavor Award from The Lansing Journal for its carne asada dinner and homemade flan:
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Trans Former Bus Driver Sues CTA, Union for Discrimination and Wrongful Termination
Former bus driver Russia Brown broke new ground for CTA employees. In 2019, WTTW News covered his successful push for the transit agency to add gender affirming care to its health insurance policy. That includes a range of health care designed to support transgender people, whose gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth.
947wls.com
“World’s Least Adoptable Dog” is at a Chicago Shelter and needs a home
10-year-old chihuahua Lord Herold has been dubbed, the “World’s Least Adoptable Dog.” Currently residing at One More Dog Rescue Inc. in Chicago, Herold has a severe heart murmur and is grumpy and a biter… but he doesn’t have teeth so those bites won’t hurt.
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
wdrb.com
Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
Suburban firefighter with terminal cancer dies after emotional escort home with fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, as the suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose
The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
NBC Chicago
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend. Areas south of Interstate 80, those areas close...
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois
For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
regionnewssource.org
Munster Police Handling Suicide Investigation
On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Munster Police Department was dispatched to the area of Park West subdivision to search for an alleged suicidal subject, according to Munster Police. A vehicle, which was related to the subject, was located in a nearby subdivision by officers. Officers...
Illinois receives funding to attract new doctors
CHICAGO - To get ahead of a looming doctor shortage in the state, Illinois is announcing a new program to help future physicians. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded additional funding for 14 residency slots at hospitals in Chicago and downstate Peoria. The money will enable five state hospitals to expand their medical training opportunities for new doctors.
