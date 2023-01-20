ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications

Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications. Applications are now open for programs that promote economic development, public services and transportation improvements throughout the County. The Cook County Board of Commissioners and President Toni Preckwinkle announced a call for applications for the Department of Transportation and...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Glasgow Announces 27 Participants Graduate Will County Problem Solving Court

Danita Morgan with State’s Attorney William Glasgow at Problem Solving Court graduation. Alumna Tells Audience That Before Entering Program, “I Was Absolutely Certain That My Addiction Was The End For Me”. State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that 27 people graduated from the Will County Problem Solving Courts...
WILL COUNTY, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Cook County Clerk seeking judges for April Municipal Elections

Play an Important Role in our Democracy and Earn Some Cash in the Process. The Cook County Clerk’s Office is sending out a call to action to suburban residents who may be interested in working as an Election Judge for the upcoming April 4, 2023, Consolidated Municipal Election. Residents...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Schererville creates riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses downtown

The town of Schererville is hoping more liquor licenses will help spur development downtown. The town council voted Wednesday to establish a riverfront district. Town manager Jim Gorman said it'll pave the way for additional liquor licenses for new restaurants. "It would still go through the process of applying for a liquor license through the ATC, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. And they will issue the licenses, but we will have the opportunity to approve those establishments on the board level here," Gorman told council members.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
southarkansassun.com

$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners

53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
South Suburban News

There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
TINLEY PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy