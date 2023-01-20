Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications. Applications are now open for programs that promote economic development, public services and transportation improvements throughout the County. The Cook County Board of Commissioners and President Toni Preckwinkle announced a call for applications for the Department of Transportation and...
thelansingjournal.com
Village Board highlights – Tru Hotel coming, Officer of the Year awarded, special use requests
LANSING, Ill. (January 21, 2022) – The January 17 Lansing Village Board of Trustees meeting was Lansing’s first in the new year, covering a diverse range of topics from police officer recognitions, to new businesses, to disposing of surplus property — and others. Below are some highlights...
wjol.com
Glasgow Announces 27 Participants Graduate Will County Problem Solving Court
Danita Morgan with State’s Attorney William Glasgow at Problem Solving Court graduation. Alumna Tells Audience That Before Entering Program, “I Was Absolutely Certain That My Addiction Was The End For Me”. State’s Attorney James Glasgow has announced that 27 people graduated from the Will County Problem Solving Courts...
harveyworld.org
Meeting recap: With most aldermen a no-show, City Council's first meeting of 2023 is a no-go
Development items went unaddressed early this month after several aldermen were absent from the first Council meeting of the year. Harvey City Council didn’t commence for its January 9 meeting due to lack of quorum. Quorum is the minimum number of elected officials who are required to be present...
chicagocrusader.com
Cook County Clerk seeking judges for April Municipal Elections
Play an Important Role in our Democracy and Earn Some Cash in the Process. The Cook County Clerk’s Office is sending out a call to action to suburban residents who may be interested in working as an Election Judge for the upcoming April 4, 2023, Consolidated Municipal Election. Residents...
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Aldermanic Candidate Knocked Off Ballot After Officials Say She Lives In Wrong Ward
SOUTH SHORE — Adrienne Irmer, a candidate for 5th Ward alderperson, will not appear on February’s ballot after elections officials determined her home is outside the ward under both the current and prior ward maps. Irmer lives in the 8th Ward, making her ineligible to appear on the...
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Schererville creates riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses downtown
The town of Schererville is hoping more liquor licenses will help spur development downtown. The town council voted Wednesday to establish a riverfront district. Town manager Jim Gorman said it'll pave the way for additional liquor licenses for new restaurants. "It would still go through the process of applying for a liquor license through the ATC, Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. And they will issue the licenses, but we will have the opportunity to approve those establishments on the board level here," Gorman told council members.
southarkansassun.com
$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners
53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
Congressman asks residents to look out for postal workers amid Chicago violence
There have been robberies and attacks in recent weeks, and, in Milwaukee, a mail carrier was killed.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
orangeandbluepress.com
Cook County Treasurer to Refund $47 Million for Homeowners to Get Property Tax Refunds
On Wednesday, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced that checks for more than 50,000 would begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year. The Cook County Homeowners. Cook County homeowners who overpaid their property tax bill last year can expect money to...
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.
A 7-year-old boy died in the morning after being struck by a school bus in Park Forest, Illinois. The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. as the boy was crossing the street to board the bus.
ems1.com
Chicago FD fires paramedic after investigation reveals alleged missteps in patient’s death
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has fired a paramedic after an internal affairs investigation into the death of a Buena Park man determined the first responder did not attend to the patient and then allegedly submitted a false report after the patient’s death. Leonardo Guerrero, 44, was...
