Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Alphabet finally makes the tough call to lay off workers. Here's how its cut of 12,000 jobs compares with the rest of Silicon Valley.
The Google parent company is one of the last major tech firms to announce layoffs as the industry battles an economic downturn.
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Google slashes 12,000 jobs to cope with shrinking pandemic growth bubble
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California -- Google will lay off 12,000 workers as growth that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow, it said Friday. The job cuts, one of the company’s largest ever, will affect about 6% of the Silicon Valley giant’s workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who...
Microsoft held an invite-only Sting concert for execs in Davos the day before the company announced layoffs of 10,000 employees
The tech giant held a Sting performance in Davos where the business elite is attending the World Economic Forum, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Google axes 12,000 jobs in latest wave of tech layoffs
SANTA CLARA -- Another pink slip Friday in Silicon Valley. Google has sent out emails to its US-based employees informing them that they are among the 12,000 workers being paid off.CEO Sundar Pichai made the stunning revelation of the latest tech giant to make cuts on a company blog that greeted employees Friday morning."I have some difficult news to share," he wrote. "We've decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We've already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected.""This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire...
Fired Google workers feel ‘100% disposable’ as layoffs hit top performers
Ousted Google employees expressed shock after the company included top performers and company veterans in a massive round of layoffs last week – with impacted workers learning their fate in an early-morning email. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decision to cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of the Google parent’s overall workforce. The mass of laid-off workers included former Google engineering manager Justin Moore, who revealed in a scathing LinkedIn post that he discovered he was out of a job through an “automated account deactivation at 3am.” Moore had worked at Google for...
Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars
Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability. For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.
Google To Cut 12,000 Jobs Amid Changing 'Economic Reality'
Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, plans to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in its latest round of layoffs.
Google Parent Alphabet Cutting 12,000 Jobs in Monster Layoffs
Google parent company Alphabet is going to cut around 12,000 jobs from its payroll, employees were told Friday. CEO Sundar Pichai informed workers of the huge headcount reduction—which represents over 6 percent of the company’s global workforce—in an email in which he said he accepts “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.” “These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he added. Google is just the latest tech giant to announce epic staff reductions in recent weeks, following the likes of Twitter, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta in slashing jobs to reduce costs.Read it at Bloomberg
Spotify cutting hundreds of jobs in latest round of tech layoffs
Music streaming service Spotify announced Monday that it is slashing hundreds of jobs in the latest round of layoffs in the tech sector. Spotify said it would cut 6 percent of its staff, or about 600 workers, based on its last earnings report. “Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from…
Google is cutting 12,000 jobs, adding to a series of Big Tech layoffs in January
Google is the latest tech giant to announce a massive layoff: the company announced on Friday that it is slashing about 12,000 jobs. The company already has notified affected employees in the United States, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to all Google employees. Layoffs will take longer in other countries due to local laws, Pichai said.
Spotify Layoffs Expected as Soon as This Week
Spotify is set to have layoffs as soon as this week as the company moves forward with plans to reduce operational expenses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The layoffs are expected to be more broad than a previous round of cuts in October, which impacted staff members working on canceled shows from in-house podcast studios Gimlet and Parcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Avatar 2' Sails Past $2B GloballyBBC Chairman Under Fire for Reportedly Helping Boris Johnson Secure Loan Guarantee'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving Chronicle of a Marriage Challenged by Alzheimer's A representative for Spotify declined to...
msn.com
Google is slashing 12,000 workers, as a wave of layoffs continues into 2023. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts.
Slide 1 of 20: Google employees are the latest to be hit by a wave of layoffs at major US tech and finance companies. The companies are cutting thousands of employees in total. See the full list of layoffs so far in 2023. A wave of layoffs that hit dozens of US companies toward the end of 2022 shows no sign of slowing down into 2023. Google is the latest tech giant to slash thousands of workers. In a memo sent to staffers on Friday, the company announced it will layoff an estimated 12,000 employees, or 6% of its global workforce. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, wrote in the memo the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions.""Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," Pichai said. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."However, Google is not the first major corporation to make significant cuts in the new year: Fellow tech companies, including Amazon and Salesforce, and finance behemoths, like Goldman Sachs, announced massive layoffs in the first weeks of 2023 amid a continued economic downturn and stagnating sales.The downsizing followed significant reductions at companies including Twitter and Meta late last year. The layoffs have primarily affected the tech sector, which is now hemorrhaging employees at a faster rate than at any point during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to data cited by the Journal from Layoffs.fyi, a site tracking layoffs since the start of the pandemic, tech companies slashed more than 150,000 in 2022 alone — compared to 80,000 in 2020 and 15,000 in 2021. Here are the notable examples so far in 2023: Read the original article on Business Insider.
Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Keen to buttress margins and appease investor concerns at a time of slowing sales growth, big U.S. technology firms are expected to whittle away at their bloated workforce and costs through the next few months, reversing pandemic-era excesses, analysts said.
