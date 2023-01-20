Read full article on original website
Boeing ordered to court on felony charge in 737 Max jet crashes
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- A federal judge has ordered Boeing Co. to be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets – a ruling that threatens to unravel an agreement Boeing negotiated to avoid prosecution.The two crashes, which occurred in 2018 and 2019, killed 346 people between them, including a south suburban man. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked with that man's family Thursday night as they hope for some justice.The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without...
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims to speak at Boeing arraignment
Jan 23 (Reuters) - More than a dozen relatives of people killed in two Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX crashes plan to speak Thursday at a federal court arraignment for the planemaker in Texas, according to a court filing.
Accidental File Deletion Led to NOTAM Crash, FAA Says
All domestic flights in the U.S. were grounded early January 11 after the FAA's online Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) safety briefing system crashed. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Last week’s safety notice system meltdown that spurred a nationwide ground stop and thousands of delayed and canceled flights was caused by a contract worker accidentally deleting files, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Biden orders Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to conduct FULL probe into nationwide flight grounding
Biden told reporters early on Wednesday that he's already been in contact with Buttigieg. 'I told them to report directly to me when they find out,' the president said.
Top pilots union lobbyist dies in plane crash
Johnathan Benton, the Allied Pilots Association’s longtime top advocate in the nation’s capital, died in a plane crash on Monday, according to the pilots union. He was 53 years old. Benton was one of two people onboard a Piper PA-32 aircraft that crashed shortly after taking off from a regional airport in Bethany, Okla. The other victim…
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
FAA audio reveals moments between air boss, pilots before fatal Wings Over Dallas crash
“Roll the trucks,” the air boss alerted to deploy emergency assistance quickly after the deadly plane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show.
Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test
The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
Man buys abandoned Boeing plane for £82k to live in – and says he has ‘no regrets’
A MAN has revealed why he converted an abandoned Boeing plane to live in - and that he has "no regrets". Bruce Campbell, 73, has always been a fan of planes, and decided to live out his dream of living in one. He told CNBC: "When I was a kid,...
'Apparently Our Plane Bumped Into Another One:' JetBlue Flight Crashes Into Parked Aircraft Before Takeoff
The fight was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico before the collision.
Boeing just a won a NASA contest to build a more efficient jetliner — see the winning entry
Boeing's new fuel-efficient jet will have "ultrathin" wings and single aisles. The planes are the result of more than a decade of development.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
The FAA grounded all US flights because contractors mistakenly deleted files
The contractors working on the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM system apparently deleted files by accident, leading to the delays and cancellations of thousands of US flights. If you'll recall, the FAA paused all domestic departures in the US on the morning of January 11th, because its NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions system had failed. NOTAMs typically contain important information for pilots, including warnings for potential hazards along a flight's route, flight restrictions and runway closures.
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
American Airlines pilots raise concerns over new cockpit protocols
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines (AAL.O) pilots has voiced concerns regarding the new cockpit protocols enforced by the airline, without adequate training.
Boeing to Face Federal Fraud Charges Related to MAX Crashes
A Texas federal judge announced Thursday that airplane manufacturer Boeing would be forced to appear in court on January 26 to face federal criminal charges related to the deaths of the 346 people killed in two MAX 737 plane crashes in 2018 and 2019. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of...
Airlines navigate turbulent skies as supply chains fuel plane shortage
Airline experts signal that passengers may see more travel disruptions as one report indicates a shortage of more than 12,000 aircrafts due to supply chain issues.
Can air travel ever be 'green'?
Can America's airline fleet be made more climate-friendly? NASA and Boeing are going to find out. The space agency announced it has selected the airplane company to develop a "Sustainable Flight Demonstrator" intended to reduce the industry's rather substantial carbon emissions. It's a big challenge: "If it doesn't have a sustainability wrapper all around it, if it can't meet the emissions tests, if it can't deliver significant performance advantages, then there won't be an airplane," says Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun. Why are NASA and Boeing trying to create an environmentally friendly airliner? What does a "green" airplane look like? Here's...
