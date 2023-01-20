ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Boeing ordered to court on felony charge in 737 Max jet crashes

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- A federal judge has ordered Boeing Co. to be arraigned on a felony charge stemming from crashes of two 737 Max jets – a ruling that threatens to unravel an agreement Boeing negotiated to avoid prosecution.The two crashes, which occurred in 2018 and 2019, killed 346 people between them, including a south suburban man. CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked with that man's family Thursday night as they hope for some justice.The ruling by a judge in Texas came after relatives of some of the victims said the government violated their rights by reaching a settlement with Boeing without...
TEXAS STATE
Flying Magazine

Accidental File Deletion Led to NOTAM Crash, FAA Says

All domestic flights in the U.S. were grounded early January 11 after the FAA's online Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) safety briefing system crashed. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Last week’s safety notice system meltdown that spurred a nationwide ground stop and thousands of delayed and canceled flights was caused by a contract worker accidentally deleting files, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Hill

Top pilots union lobbyist dies in plane crash

Johnathan Benton, the Allied Pilots Association’s longtime top advocate in the nation’s capital, died in a plane crash on Monday, according to the pilots union. He was 53 years old. Benton was one of two people onboard a Piper PA-32 aircraft that crashed shortly after taking off from a regional airport in Bethany, Okla. The other victim…
BETHANY, OK
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
The Independent

Largest aircraft ever flown completes record-breaking flight test

The world’s largest airplane has completed a record-breaking test flight, remaining aloft for six hours above California’s Mojave Desert.The Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane is designed to carry and launch hypersonic vehicles, capable of lifting a payload of 220 tonnes.With a wingspan of 117 metres – longer than an American football field – the Stratolaunch Roc is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.“Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests,” said Stratolaunch CEO Zachary Krevor.“We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

The FAA grounded all US flights because contractors mistakenly deleted files

The contractors working on the Federal Aviation Administration's NOTAM system apparently deleted files by accident, leading to the delays and cancellations of thousands of US flights. If you'll recall, the FAA paused all domestic departures in the US on the morning of January 11th, because its NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions system had failed. NOTAMs typically contain important information for pilots, including warnings for potential hazards along a flight's route, flight restrictions and runway closures.
Interesting Engineering

Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World

In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
TravelPulse

Boeing to Face Federal Fraud Charges Related to MAX Crashes

A Texas federal judge announced Thursday that airplane manufacturer Boeing would be forced to appear in court on January 26 to face federal criminal charges related to the deaths of the 346 people killed in two MAX 737 plane crashes in 2018 and 2019. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor of...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Can air travel ever be 'green'?

Can America's airline fleet be made more climate-friendly? NASA and Boeing are going to find out. The space agency announced it has selected the airplane company to develop a "Sustainable Flight Demonstrator" intended to reduce the industry's rather substantial carbon emissions. It's a big challenge: "If it doesn't have a sustainability wrapper all around it, if it can't meet the emissions tests, if it can't deliver significant performance advantages, then there won't be an airplane," says Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun. Why are NASA and Boeing trying to create an environmentally friendly airliner? What does a "green" airplane look like? Here's...
