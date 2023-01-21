Read full article on original website
Return: Brock Lesnar Returns, Interferes In Main Event On Monday Night Raw
He’s here again. Wrestling is like almost any other form of visual media, in that is it built around stories. The right characters have to be put in the right places and situations to make the fans care. That can be difficult to do, but one of the easiest shortcuts is to have people the fans care about in the first place. That was on display this week, as a top star is back in WWE.
VIDEO: WWE Hall Of Famers Take Issue With Raw XXX
They aren’t happy. This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw was a special edition focusing on thirty years of the show. That is the kind of milestone that no wrestling show reaches, especially not as one of the biggest wrestling shows in the world throughout its run. It meant something to be associated with the show and now two legends are taking issue with something that wasn’t involved.
His Lordship: William Regal Opens Up About Returning To WWE
Back home. We are in a different wrestling world as there have been all kinds of changes taking place on an almost daily basis. That is the kind of thing you do not see happen very often and it has been all over the place with one change after another. Several names have jumped between WWE and AEW and now one of the more prominent stars has something to say about his unique spot.
Acknowledge What? WWE Pitches Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns
That’s a bit one. Roman Reigns has held the WWE Undisputed Title for two and a half years and there is nothing to suggest that he is going to be losing the title anytime soon. Unfortunately this has led to Reigns having almost no credible challengers left. WWE has brought in some legends to challenge Reigns, and now it seems that WWE has tried to find another such to go after the title.
NXT LVL Up Results – January 20, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. The big change this week is on commentary, as Sudu Shah is gone from the company, meaning we have a new team talking to us. That could be just about anyone, but what makes things worse is the fact that commentary changes are probably more interesting than whatever is going on with the show. Let’s get to it.
Run It Back: WWE Sets Wheels In Motion To Reunite Successful Stable
One more time. Stables have been a major factor in WWE for decades now and they continue to be around in modern times. The idea makes sense as it allows the large WWE roster to be grouped together a bit, with different wrestlers being put into one place. It can mean a lot when a stable breaks up and now we very well could be seeing the reunion of a rather successful team.
Last Second Pull: Original Plans For Canceled Raw XXX Match
They had an idea. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw was a special one, as the show celebrated thirty years on the air. As a result, WWE stacked the card, loading it up with multiple title matches and grudge matches. One of the more violent matches was several weeks in the making but did not wind up taking place. Now we know what was originally planned for the whole thing.
Crossover: Former WWE Star Trying His Hand(s) At Boxing
Call it a crossover. Wrestlers receive a lot of criticism due to the pre-planned results of their matches, but it does not take away from the athleticism. The wrestlers that can get to the top of the industry are incredible athletes and some of the best you will find in any sport. It can be interesting to see what happens when wrestlers try their hand at another sport and that is the case again.
WATCH: 30 Greatest Monday Night Raw Moments Of All Time
That’s an appropriate number. WWE Monday Night Raw has been the flagship wrestling program in the United States for most of its history. The show debuted on January 11, 1993 and has since become a staple of wrestling television, as WWE continues to air new editions every week. Now the show has reached a major milestone and they are doing something special to celebrate.
WATCH: WWE Unveils John Cena As WWE2K23 Cover Star
It fits. Wrestling and video games go hand in hand. It makes sense to have wrestlers available in a game where fans can pick what they want to do and make any matches. This has been the case for decades and WWE has been involved with the in video game industry for a very long time. Now they are at it again and this time there is going to be a major name involved.
And The Award Goes To: AEW President Tony Khan Names His MVP Of 2022
That’s some praise. AEW has come a long way in just a few years and a lot of that has been due to its talent roster. The company has seen all kinds of people come through its doors since its inception and many of them have had quite the run. Only a few stand out as top stars though and now one of them is receiving a very special distinction from the most important person in the company.
They’re Next: WWE Discusses Bringing Back Two Former Champions
Them too? There have been several returns to WWE in recent months and those returns seem to be continuing. After dozens of wrestlers were released from the company over the last two years, all kinds of them are being brought back. That has made for some interesting moments and now it seems that WWE has its eye on bringing back to more former champions.
Monday Night Raw Results – January 23, 2023 (Raw XXX)
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Raw XXX as the company celebrates thirty years on the air. As usual with the big Raw milestone episodes, we’ll be seeing a bunch of legends for special appearances. In addition, there are two title matches and a cage match so the card is stacked. If that isn’t enough, it’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to it.
Maybe Later: Raw XXX Match Canceled When Segment Goes “Extremely” Long
You can’t fit everything in. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw was the Raw XXX special. The show celebrated thirty years of Monday Night Raw, which saw a stacked show. The card featured a pair of title matches, along with a huge grudge match several weeks in the making. However, one of those things did not happen as something else took up too much time.
WATCH: Fight Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center
The build continues. There are all kinds of ways to set up a wrestling match, with some of them being a bit more unique than others. This can include various angles and moments between the wrestlers involve, some of which can take place in different areas. With the advent of various modern technology, it can be easier than ever to film something outside of an arena and that took place again this week.
