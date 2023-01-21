ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLTX.com

Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina have landed another high-profile pledge for the class of 2024 as four-star tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Calvary Day School. Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas with other offers including...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boston sets record in Gamecocks rout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and seventh in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USC Gamecock

Students march against racist culture on campus, university inaction

Students gathered at the center of the Horseshoe and marched to Greene Street on Friday in protest of racist culture and what they see as inaction from USC administration. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the event after a TikTok video of an individual repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. In the video, the person claims they go to USC, though the university has confirmed that they do not.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: South Carolina Gamecocks dominate the Arkansas Razorbacks

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 92-46 in a historic game at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, on Jan. 22, 2023. Senior forward Aliyah Boston recorded her 73rd double-double, the most in Gamecock women's basketball history, and the Gamecocks are now 8-0 in the SEC, having defeated every opponent they've faced this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Column: The university should show its support for the Iranian students

When the protests in Iran started, Iranian students wanted the university to help spread awareness about the situation so that they could amplify the voices of those helpless from the regime, but, in that time of need, the university barely showed any support. The protests in Iran sparked when Mahsa...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former Project Pascalis properties

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken city leaders have announced possible plans for the former Project Pascalis properties. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming task and a small manageable task,” Mayor Rick Osbon said. Former Project Pascalis properties may become a high-tech office and […]
AIKEN, SC
gsabusiness.com

California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County

A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
UNION, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Norris Named Interim Camden Police Chief

Camden City Manager Jon Rorie announced on Monday that Darren Norris has been appointed interim police chief for the City of Camden, effective Saturday, January 28, 2023. Norris retired as a Deputy Chief of Police in 2019, amassing twenty-seven years of active service in various command staff positions throughout his career at county and municipal level agencies. His previous assignments included uniform patrol, K-9 handler, narcotics/vice investigations, patrol supervisory, training and management positions, federal task force officer, and Special Operations Division Commander. Certified as a police instructor through the SC Criminal Justice Academy, he frequently teaches patrol operations and leadership, and lectures both domestically and abroad on security operations. Norris served most recently as Assistant Chief of Police for the town of Springfield, SC., where his primary duties were policy management and training.
CAMDEN, SC

