Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
USC Gamecock
University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina
After holding Imagine Carolina, a student forum, last fall, the university announced in a campus-wide email the most common complaints among students. According to the email, students brought up concerns about advising, mental health resources and a lack of diversity in the student body and faculty. “I think the priorities...
Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina
Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin is preparing to pay South Carolina's football program another visit.
WLTX.com
Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina have landed another high-profile pledge for the class of 2024 as four-star tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Calvary Day School. Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas with other offers including...
USC Gamecock
Aliyah Boston continues to write her name in the Gamecock women's basketball record book
South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston has enjoyed another commanding season, leading the nation's No. 1 team to a so far perfect season while climbing up the record book. Sunday’s double-double record was not the first accolade Boston has earned, and it likely won’t be the last....
Boston sets record in Gamecocks rout
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and seventh in […]
USC Gamecock
Students march against racist culture on campus, university inaction
Students gathered at the center of the Horseshoe and marched to Greene Street on Friday in protest of racist culture and what they see as inaction from USC administration. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the event after a TikTok video of an individual repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. In the video, the person claims they go to USC, though the university has confirmed that they do not.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: South Carolina Gamecocks dominate the Arkansas Razorbacks
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 92-46 in a historic game at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, on Jan. 22, 2023. Senior forward Aliyah Boston recorded her 73rd double-double, the most in Gamecock women's basketball history, and the Gamecocks are now 8-0 in the SEC, having defeated every opponent they've faced this season.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: South Carolina men's tennis continues season-opening winning streak with victory over UNC
Coming off 7-0 victories against The Citadel and Charlotte on Friday, the No. 9 South Carolina men's tennis team battled hard to defeat UNC 4-3 Sunday afternoon. The victory marked the first time that the Gamecocks have defeated the Tar Heels since 2003. South Carolina started the match by claiming...
USC Gamecock
Column: The university should show its support for the Iranian students
When the protests in Iran started, Iranian students wanted the university to help spread awareness about the situation so that they could amplify the voices of those helpless from the regime, but, in that time of need, the university barely showed any support. The protests in Iran sparked when Mahsa...
coladaily.com
Applications open for City of Columbia's 10-week entrepreneurial training program
Entrepreneurs in the Columbia area can sign up for The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture course. The 10-week program will be held in person every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 at the Midlands Technical College Northeast Campus. In order to be eligible...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former Project Pascalis properties
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken city leaders have announced possible plans for the former Project Pascalis properties. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming task and a small manageable task,” Mayor Rick Osbon said. Former Project Pascalis properties may become a high-tech office and […]
gsabusiness.com
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
USC Gamecock
Local duo, Prettier Than Matt, discusses origins, teases upcoming new music
A musician's journey may not always be the easiest. "(The pandemic) was tough. It was tough mentally and emotionally," Jessica Sims, one half of the music duo Prettier than Matt, said. But the bond between Columbia duo, Prettier than Matt, has withstood for over a decade. Duo Jessica Sims and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
kool1027.com
Norris Named Interim Camden Police Chief
Camden City Manager Jon Rorie announced on Monday that Darren Norris has been appointed interim police chief for the City of Camden, effective Saturday, January 28, 2023. Norris retired as a Deputy Chief of Police in 2019, amassing twenty-seven years of active service in various command staff positions throughout his career at county and municipal level agencies. His previous assignments included uniform patrol, K-9 handler, narcotics/vice investigations, patrol supervisory, training and management positions, federal task force officer, and Special Operations Division Commander. Certified as a police instructor through the SC Criminal Justice Academy, he frequently teaches patrol operations and leadership, and lectures both domestically and abroad on security operations. Norris served most recently as Assistant Chief of Police for the town of Springfield, SC., where his primary duties were policy management and training.
Furniture Today
Are a couple of seismic shifts coming up for bedding segment? | Sheila Long O’Mara
I live in South Carolina on the Northeast side of Columbia, where since June, our neighboring county has had 45 confirmed earthquakes. We live close to the county line, and because of that adjacency, we’ve experienced most of them. Since the beginning of 2022, and including our most recent...
