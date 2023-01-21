Read full article on original website
Brendan Thomas
2d ago
so wait? , you use the N word like butter in all music , movies , sports and literally use the N word in daily conversations like its the word "the" but you hate the word LOL LOL LOL
Frank Worley-Lopez
3d ago
Ah yes, the same racist culture that allows POCs like me to go to college for free simply because of the color of my skin, but requires white men to pay their own way because of the color of their skin. That racism?
Bite this
3d ago
They got 23 people to complain about these slurs in a school with an enrollment of 44,000. And this is worth writing about? Change the attitudes given to change what you get.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
USC Gamecock
University plans to improve advising, expand student and faculty diversity after hearing student feedback at Imagine Carolina
After holding Imagine Carolina, a student forum, last fall, the university announced in a campus-wide email the most common complaints among students. According to the email, students brought up concerns about advising, mental health resources and a lack of diversity in the student body and faculty. “I think the priorities...
USC Gamecock
Column: The university should show its support for the Iranian students
When the protests in Iran started, Iranian students wanted the university to help spread awareness about the situation so that they could amplify the voices of those helpless from the regime, but, in that time of need, the university barely showed any support. The protests in Iran sparked when Mahsa...
OC Tech among two Orangeburg colleges awarded Department of Education grant to support underserved students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OC Tech) is one of two colleges in the City of Orangeburg and three in the state to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support postsecondary students throughout the country. OC Tech is calling the grant "Race to...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
coladaily.com
Applications open for City of Columbia's 10-week entrepreneurial training program
Entrepreneurs in the Columbia area can sign up for The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture course. The 10-week program will be held in person every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 at the Midlands Technical College Northeast Campus. In order to be eligible...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
wspa.com
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record. Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting …. Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, …. Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged...
abcnews4.com
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
abcnews4.com
Accused serial rapist connected to multiple incidents in Columbia arrested
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man over the weekend who's accused of raping numerous woman in the Columbia area during a two-year span, with most incidents happening in the past few months. Sheriff Leon Lott said during Monday's press conference that the suspect,...
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
USC Gamecock
Aliyah Boston continues to write her name in the Gamecock women's basketball record book
South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston has enjoyed another commanding season, leading the nation's No. 1 team to a so far perfect season while climbing up the record book. Sunday’s double-double record was not the first accolade Boston has earned, and it likely won’t be the last....
abccolumbia.com
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
WIS-TV
“They’re in dangerous situations,” Inmate’s relatives respond to County’s statement on jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Family members of inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center are speaking out after videos and pictures surfaced showing the conditions inside of the jail. A video recorded by an inmate shows a toilet disconnected from the wall in one of the cells. Also, in the...
Aiken County faculty member placed on administrative leave pending investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave. The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has […]
