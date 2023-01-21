ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 34

Brendan Thomas
2d ago

so wait? , you use the N word like butter in all music , movies , sports and literally use the N word in daily conversations like its the word "the" but you hate the word LOL LOL LOL

Reply(2)
12
Frank Worley-Lopez
3d ago

Ah yes, the same racist culture that allows POCs like me to go to college for free simply because of the color of my skin, but requires white men to pay their own way because of the color of their skin. That racism?

Reply(7)
22
Bite this
3d ago

They got 23 people to complain about these slurs in a school with an enrollment of 44,000. And this is worth writing about? Change the attitudes given to change what you get.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USC Gamecock

Column: The university should show its support for the Iranian students

When the protests in Iran started, Iranian students wanted the university to help spread awareness about the situation so that they could amplify the voices of those helpless from the regime, but, in that time of need, the university barely showed any support. The protests in Iran sparked when Mahsa...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Accused serial rapist connected to multiple incidents in Columbia arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man over the weekend who's accused of raping numerous woman in the Columbia area during a two-year span, with most incidents happening in the past few months. Sheriff Leon Lott said during Monday's press conference that the suspect,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy