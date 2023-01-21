ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten gave birth in back seat of car left burning on motorway

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sQeM_0kMRMJ3100

A woman on the run with her newborn baby and partner gave birth to her child on the back seat of a car they later left burning on a motorway, detectives believe.

Police have been searching for Constance Marten , 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted rapist, since the couple abandoned their car on the hard shoulder of the M56, just a few miles from Bolton , more than a fortnight ago.

The mother and her baby are not believed to have been checked over by medical professionals since she gave birth just days prior to their disappearance, and her estranged father has appealed via The Independent for Ms Marten to present herself to police “as soon as possible”.

It has now emerged that first responders found a placenta in the back seat of the car, which was discovered by police on 5 January.

Sources connected to the investigation – which has so far involved three police forces, hundreds of miles apart – said that emergency service staff who attended the car fire spotted signs of childbirth in the back seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jlsB_0kMRMJ3100

The couple are believed to have purchased the vehicle in cash days before it went on fire, which was likely the fault of a mechnical failure rather than started deliberately, The Independent understands.

Many of their belongings were destroyed in the blaze, after which the family appear to have fled on foot, before travelling hundreds of miles by taxi from Liverpool to Harwich, in Essex , police enquiries suggest.

Ms Marten is since thought to have been spotted in Colchester and east London on 7 January, and the couple are thought to be in possession of a substantial amount of cash and appear to know how to evade authorities, investigators say .

It has since emerged that Gordon was deported back from the US to Britain in 2010 after serving a 20-year sentence for raping and assaulting a woman in Florida when he was 14.

The Independent previously revealed that Ms Marten is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother , and who used to own the vast Crichel estate in Dorset .

Ms Marten, who previously featured in the pages of society bible Tatler , had previously worked as a researcher with Al Jazeera and at a theatre in London, after studying at East 15 drama school, where friends said she dropped out in 2016 during an erratic romantic relationship.

In a heartfelt appeal on Thursday , her father Napier Marten – himself a page at the late Queen’s coronation – urged his estranged daughter “to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible, so you and he or she can be protected”.

“I would like you to understand that the family will do all that is needed for your wellbeing. And I also wish you to understand you are much much loved whatever the circumstances,” he said.

“We are deeply concerned for your and your baby’s welfare.”

Comments / 6

Claud Balls
2d ago

sounds like they don't want anything to do with her family, and daddy is wealthy so he is able to sick the police on them .

Reply
10
Jennifer VonEnde
1d ago

What a crazy story!! Why are they running from the family and police? Do they feel the new mom and baby are in danger? Or is it a welfare check since the birth was in the back seat of a car? I'm confused. I just hope the baby is healthy and ok.

Reply
4
LadyWarrior
1d ago

Sad she is being controlled by a MAN. When a man has control like that its hard for a woman to break FREE! I’ve been there. Please 🙏 find it in your heart ♥️ to go home to your family! She and probably need medical attention. Sane women who are nit being controlled dont act this way…

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Constance Marten – live: Missing aristocrat’s partner raped neighbour armed with ‘garden shears’

The boyfriend of missing aristocrat Constance Marten raped one of his neighbours armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation when he was a teenager.Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten and their newborn baby, carried out the attack in Florida in 1989, aged 14, and was later jailed for 20 years.The 48-year-old was born in Birmingham, West Midlands, but he, his mother and his half-siblings moved to the US when he was still a child in 1989.He committed the offence in April of that year. Gordon armed himself with...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
The Independent

Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother

A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
People

Father Loses Both Legs After He Throws Body Across Family to Save Them in Snow Blower Accident

Dave Miln is now a double amputee after saving his young daughters' lives during a tragic encounter on their way to skiing lessons A father is now a double amputee and his daughter is recovering after being seriously injured during a family holiday at a popular Californian ski resort. Dave Miln and his wife Clare were taking 3-year-old Isla and 1-year-old Anna to ski lessons at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California on the morning of Dec. 15 when a motorized snow blower collided with him and his family. The...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
BBC

Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case

Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
The Independent

Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
The Independent

Police were warned about predatory behaviour by officers before David Carrick case, watchdog says

Police have “not done enough” to act on warnings over failings in the vetting and monitoring of officers, a watchdog has warned.Revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to serve in the Metropolitan Police despite numerous reports of domestic abuse have sparked demands for urgent change.He was allowed to join Britain’s largest force the year after it investigated him for harassing a former partner, and was not re-vetted for 16 years, when he passed the checks yet again.Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said that in November his watchdog published a report finding that it was “too...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy