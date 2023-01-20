Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Twitter retroactively changes developer agreement to ban third-party clients
"Long-standing" can apparently mean "later this week" at Elon Musk's Twitter, as the company has changed its developer agreement to seemingly justify its banning of third-party clients. The change happened two days after a vague tweet about "enforcing long-standing API rules" without pointing to any. As noted by Internet sage...
Bremont Secures $59 Million Investment
LONDON — Time is money. Luxury watch manufacturer Bremont has announced that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has purchased a minority interest in the watchmaker, alongside the company’s long-standing lead investor Hellcat LP, which has increased its investment in the business as part of the transaction.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the Brand The funding round between the investors totals to 59 million dollars — valuing the business at over 100 million dollars. “Bill’s interest stood out from the rest, noting that he had bought...
CNET
Microsoft Extends OpenAI Partnership with Multi-Billion Dollar Investment
Microsoft announced Monday it has extended its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT and Dall-E. The company said in a blog post that this marks the beginning of the third phase of a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment. "In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries...
Microsoft held an invite-only Sting concert for execs in Davos the day before the company announced layoffs of 10,000 employees
The tech giant held a Sting performance in Davos where the business elite is attending the World Economic Forum, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
New Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters is set for a big raise with more than $30 million in potential stock options and bonuses — on top of a $3 million salary
Netflix COO Greg Peters is stepping to a new role as co-CEO where his base pay is a $3 million annual salary, according to an SEC filing.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Elon Musk is 'one of the great entrepreneurs' of the last 100 years, says Morgan Stanley's CEO
Elon Musk is "one of the greatest entrepreneurs" of the last century, according to Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman. "This person has extraordinary capabilities," Gorman told Bloomberg TV. He added that Twitter, which Musk recently acquired, is also a "great company." Elon Musk is "one of the greatest entrepreneurs" in...
Engadget
Amazon's drone delivery division was reportedly hit hard by layoffs
The Prime Air program only just started dropping off packages in test markets. Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed plans to lay off around 18,000 workers. The move has hit certain divisions hard, including Comixology and Prime Air. The latter's drone delivery program was just starting to gain traction after commencing deliveries in test markets and unveiling a new model, but the layoffs have reportedly had a significant impact on that team.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
dotesports.com
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
Netflix is growing again after launching ads and password crackdown – as CEO says he will step down
Netflix is growing again, suggesting that a range of recent initiatives have helped turned around the fortunes at the company.After a quarter that saw it introduce a cheaper, ad-supported tier as well as launch a crackdown on password sharing, Netflix managed to gain subscribers – after reporting in recent results that it had lost them overall, for the first time in years.At the same time, co-founder Reed Hastings announced that he would complete his move away from serving as the company’s co-CEO.The company on Thursday disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period, a stretch that included the...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
LONDON — (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. The Silicon Valley giant's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company's news blog.
Microsoft confirms it's investing billions in the creator of ChatGPT
Microsoft on Monday confirmed it is making a "multibillion dollar" investment in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT.
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
CNBC
Microsoft announces new multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft declined to...
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
