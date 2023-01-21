Read full article on original website
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted
Is there a strained relationship between the Miami Hurricanes and Chaminade-Madonna Prep? Reports of this have been refuted, Alex Donno reports.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
stateoftheu.com
Miami Hurricanes: Still searching for Explosive plays
Back in September, I wrote the first installment of this piece, Where have all the explosive plays gone? In which I looked at the decent efficiency but INCEDIBLE lack of explosiveness in Miami’s offense. You can read that by clicking the link below:. While it was easy to see...
Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results
The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Semaj Jackson Transfers from STA to American Heritage
Broward County high school football recruiting news, coaching changes, game information, and more.
Hurricanes 2024 Recruiting Tracker: Miami Offers Cardinal Gibbons Prospect
Updating information about top 2024 Miami Hurricanes recruiting targets.
Miami football 2022 offensive transfers mostly underachieved
The transfers on offense for the Miami football team mostly underachieved in 2022. Miami added running back Henry Parrish from Mississippi, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu from Oregon and wide receiver Frank Ladson to the 2022 roster as transfers. Parrish was by far the most productive. Parrish led...
Blanche Ely’s Cedric Ward is voted SBLive Florida Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Blanche Ely’s Cedric Ward, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Ward, a running back for Blanche Ely, earned 56.15% of the 17,953 votes in a state-wide poll. Football isn't over yet? Seems like it never is in the ...
insideradio.com
Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.
Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
ollagrotto.com
Sofia Santamaria: The 2023 High School Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year
Senior Sofia Santamaria was recently named this years high school girls’ volleyball Player of the Year by the Miami Herald. Out of the 18 nominees from across Miami-Dade County, she achieved the most votes from the online poll that decided the winner. In the following Q&A, Santamaria answers highly anticipated questions pertaining to her recent win and overall success in her sport.
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
Victim identified in deadly crash involving DU basketball player Coban Porter
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a University of Denver basketball player on Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.
calleochonews.com
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023
These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS
Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
sflcn.com
NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers
MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami ranks as one of the worst cities in the country for housing affordability, if not dead last. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
