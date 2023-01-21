ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

stateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes: Still searching for Explosive plays

Back in September, I wrote the first installment of this piece, Where have all the explosive plays gone? In which I looked at the decent efficiency but INCEDIBLE lack of explosiveness in Miami’s offense. You can read that by clicking the link below:. While it was easy to see...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results

The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football 2022 offensive transfers mostly underachieved

The transfers on offense for the Miami football team mostly underachieved in 2022. Miami added running back Henry Parrish from Mississippi, offensive lineman Jonathan Denis and Logan Sagapolu from Oregon and wide receiver Frank Ladson to the 2022 roster as transfers. Parrish was by far the most productive. Parrish led...
MIAMI, FL
insideradio.com

Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.

Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
MIAMI, FL
ollagrotto.com

Sofia Santamaria: The 2023 High School Girls’ Volleyball Player of the Year

Senior Sofia Santamaria was recently named this years high school girls’ volleyball Player of the Year by the Miami Herald. Out of the 18 nominees from across Miami-Dade County, she achieved the most votes from the online poll that decided the winner. In the following Q&A, Santamaria answers highly anticipated questions pertaining to her recent win and overall success in her sport.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?

The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
MIAMI, FL
Evan Crosby

9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
MIAMI, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023

These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS

Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sflcn.com

NABJ-South Florida Elects New Officers

MIAMI GARDENS — The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) swore in their newly-elected officials at it’s first monthly meeting of the new year. The 2023-2024 chapter officers include:. Calvin Hughes – president. Terrell Forney – vice president. Yovanni Young...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

