ca.gov
California releases map of local government-owned surplus properties and housing element sites to spur affordable housing development
SACRAMENTO — The Department of General Services (DGS) in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) released an interactive public map of property identified by local governments to help developers find land for housing development. The Housing and Local Land Development Opportunity Map shows potential development sites identified in local housing elements (housing plans) adopted on or after January 1, 2021, and locally-owned surplus and excess sites identified in housing element Annual Progress Reports.
ca.gov
Cal/OSHA Reminder to Employers: Post 2022 Annual Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses on February 1
Oakland—Cal/OSHA is reminding employers in California to post their 2022 annual summary of work-related injuries and illnesses, including those related to COVID-19, by February 1, 2023. The Form 300A summary must be posted each year from February 1 through April 30. The annual summary must be placed in a...
ca.gov
Cal OES Partners with US Air Force for Weather Data Reconnissance Mission
During a 9-hour flight, a team from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), witnessed the incredible work done by the crew of the 530 Weather Reconnissance Squadron. Flying a specially outfitted WC-130J, this team of United States Air Force crew members collected weather data to enhance forecasting of storms brewing over the Pacific Ocean. Below are photos from the trip.
ca.gov
Reintroducing Sea Otters along the Pacific Coast
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s report “Feasibility Assessment: Sea Otter Reintroduction to the Pacific Coast” is now available. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was directed by Congress to look at the feasibility and cost of reintroducing sea otters on the Pacific Coast, including Oregon, Washington, and California. This directive stemmed from language that was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2021, Sea otters have been absent from most of the Pacific Coast for more than 100 years, since their near extinction as a result of the maritime fur trade.
ca.gov
Senator Wiener Introduces Legislation To Remove Barriers To Youth Mental Health Access
SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 238, the Youth Mental Health Access Act. SB 238 removes barriers to youth accessing mental health treatments by requiring that any mental health treatment denials made by private insurance companies be automatically referred to the state’s existing Independent Medical Review (IMR) process.
