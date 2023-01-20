ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California releases map of local government-owned surplus properties and housing element sites to spur affordable housing development

SACRAMENTO — The Department of General Services (DGS) in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) released an interactive public map of property identified by local governments to help developers find land for housing development. The Housing and Local Land Development Opportunity Map shows potential development sites identified in local housing elements (housing plans) adopted on or after January 1, 2021, and locally-owned surplus and excess sites identified in housing element Annual Progress Reports.
Cal OES Partners with US Air Force for Weather Data Reconnissance Mission

During a 9-hour flight, a team from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), witnessed the incredible work done by the crew of the 530 Weather Reconnissance Squadron. Flying a specially outfitted WC-130J, this team of United States Air Force crew members collected weather data to enhance forecasting of storms brewing over the Pacific Ocean. Below are photos from the trip.
Reintroducing Sea Otters along the Pacific Coast

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s report “Feasibility Assessment: Sea Otter Reintroduction to the Pacific Coast” is now available. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was directed by Congress to look at the feasibility and cost of reintroducing sea otters on the Pacific Coast, including Oregon, Washington, and California. This directive stemmed from language that was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2021, Sea otters have been absent from most of the Pacific Coast for more than 100 years, since their near extinction as a result of the maritime fur trade.
Senator Wiener Introduces Legislation To Remove Barriers To Youth Mental Health Access

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 238, the Youth Mental Health Access Act. SB 238 removes barriers to youth accessing mental health treatments by requiring that any mental health treatment denials made by private insurance companies be automatically referred to the state’s existing Independent Medical Review (IMR) process.
