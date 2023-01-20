Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT
The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
890kdxu.com
Driving Pet Peeves In St. George Utah
"What is your biggest driving pet peeve?" Recently the question was asked on Reddit, and the answers were many. The list was pretty darn extensive, but I've narrowed it down to 5 that I relate to the most, since I see these here in my hometown of St. George Utah all the time.
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
890kdxu.com
St. George City Names New City Manager
The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022. “I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis...
Mesquite Local News
Changes made to Mesquite’s Stake
Left Photo (from L to R): Mesquite West Stake Mark Tichenor, President Jared Hollingshead and Vern Pollock. Right Photo (from L to R): Mesquite East Stake Travis Wakefield, President David J. Anderson and Ryan Toone. Photos submitted by the Mesquite Stake Public Affairs. The Mesquite Nevada Stake Conference was held...
ksub590.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
midutahradio.com
More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
Search warrant offers new details on Haight family murder-suicide
A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News Tuesday reports new details as an investigation into the deaths of eight family members in Enoch continues.
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
