Saint George, UT

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT

The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Driving Pet Peeves In St. George Utah

"What is your biggest driving pet peeve?" Recently the question was asked on Reddit, and the answers were many. The list was pretty darn extensive, but I've narrowed it down to 5 that I relate to the most, since I see these here in my hometown of St. George Utah all the time.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George City Names New City Manager

The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022. “I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Mesquite Local News

Changes made to Mesquite’s Stake

Left Photo (from L to R): Mesquite West Stake Mark Tichenor, President Jared Hollingshead and Vern Pollock. Right Photo (from L to R): Mesquite East Stake Travis Wakefield, President David J. Anderson and Ryan Toone. Photos submitted by the Mesquite Stake Public Affairs. The Mesquite Nevada Stake Conference was held...
MESQUITE, NV
midutahradio.com

More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
ALTON, UT
ksl.com

Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah

KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
KANAB, UT

