fergusnow.com
Breckenridge Man Arrested in Connection With Wahpeton Murder
A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Wahpeton last Monday night. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with murder in the shooting of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson, North Dakota. Mendenwald was shot while he was in a car outside Stern Sports Arena.The...
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
valleynewslive.com
Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police make arrest in Monday night’s fatal shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man there Monday night. Chief Matthew Anderson said 33-year-old Anthony Kruger, of Breckenridge, Minnesota was taken into custody Friday. He is accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald in a car across the street from Stern Sports Arena.
kfgo.com
Fargo suspect faces drug and terrorizing charges in early morning incident
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is facing charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. Fargo Police responded to a report of a man who made a threat with a pistol following an argument with another person. After gathering information from the victim and witnesses, an officer contacted the...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
wdayradionow.com
Car slams into storefront at South Fargo strip mall
(Fargo, ND) -- Injuries are expected to be minor following a crash that involved a car slamming into a storefront in a South Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the Hallmark inside the strip mall located near the intersection of 25th street south and 32nd avenue south.
fergusnow.com
Update Released On Wahpeton Shooting – Victim Identified
(Richland County, ND) — Authorities are releasing updated information about a deadly shooting in Wahpeton. Police say 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald was in the driver’s seat of a car when he was shot on Eleventh Avenue North, between the high school and Stearns Arena. He was taken to the...
gowatertown.net
Progress being made in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The investigation into the shooting that resulted in the death of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald Monday night in Wahpeton continues with some progress, according to Police Chief Matthew Anderson. He said investigators are making progress toward identifying a suspect. He said BCI agents are working to...
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
fergusnow.com
Party celebrating Charles Beck’s 100th birthday
According to a recent press release from Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls, an open house birthday party celebrating the artist Charles Beck. The gathering will be held on January 28 from 2 to 5 in the afternoon. Beck would have turned 100 this month and in celebration of the pro.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
kfgo.com
Over 8,000 truckloads of snow hauled to Mount Fargo so far this winter
FARGO (KFGO) – The north Fargo snow dump known as “Mount Fargo” continues to grow. According to the City of Fargo, as of Friday, Public Works crews have hauled 8,043 truckloads of snow to the site located in the Industrial Park. Mount Fargo is expected to grow...
