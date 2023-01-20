Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
No. 5 Virginia Sweeps St. Lawrence
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (9-2) defeated St. Lawrence () 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C. The Cavaliers finished with nine clean sweeps on the day over St. Lawrence. Aly Hussein dropped the first game before coming back to win the next three at the No. 1 position.
virginiasports.com
No. 1 Virginia Downs No. 11 Baylor, 4-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) picked up its first win against a ranked opponent this season, topping No. 11 Baylor (3-1) by a 4-0 score on Sunday (Jan. 22) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. After Baylor and Virginia split results...
virginiasports.com
Bennett Earns 400th Career Win as No. 10 Virginia Fends Off Wake, 76-67
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 10 Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) tallied its fifth consecutive ACC win in a tightly-contested 76-67 road victory over Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Cavaliers led by as many as 19 points in the first half and Wake managed to cut the UVA lead to just one midway through the second half, but the Hoos made stops defensively down the stretch to deliver head coach Tony Bennett’s 400th career win.
virginiasports.com
2022 Virginia Football Awards Announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Saturday (Jan. 21) the Virginia football program held its annual awards banquet to recognize team and individual accomplishments from the 2022 season. The event was held in the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. Captains Awards – Daniel Sparks, Brennan Armstrong, Perris Jones, Nick Jackson and Anthony...
How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships
By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions. Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
Today is National Pie Day, grab a slice in the DMV
If you’ve been missing all the pies served over the holidays -- then today is the perfect day to grab your favorite slice.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
Bay Net
Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game
CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
tysonsreporter.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
Inside Nova
Vienna native chosen to PVI Hall of Fame
Billy Emerson now has one more significant achievement to add to an already accomplished list of baseball milestones and involvements. The Vienna native and resident recently was chosen to be inducted into Paul VI Catholic High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The 1989 Madison High School graduate is the current head baseball coach and athletic director at Paul VI.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
popville.com
Nike Georgetown Closing as of January 20th, 2023 – AKA Today!!
A reader reports: “I heard from Nike in Georgetown that they will be closing end of this week due to a leasing issue. A manager there told me while going through an issue with a return.”. A call to the Georgetown store says: “our location is closing as of...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay HOA president targeted with hateful flyers, slashed tire
The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau. When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar. The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top...
Virginia man plans to save for his children’s college with $1 million lottery winnings
“I was in disbelief!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “I asked my wife to check. She was just floored!”
Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI
WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
Comments / 0