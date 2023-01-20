ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

No. 5 Virginia Sweeps St. Lawrence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s squash team (9-2) defeated St. Lawrence () 9-0 on Sunday afternoon at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C. The Cavaliers finished with nine clean sweeps on the day over St. Lawrence. Aly Hussein dropped the first game before coming back to win the next three at the No. 1 position.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 1 Virginia Downs No. 11 Baylor, 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) picked up its first win against a ranked opponent this season, topping No. 11 Baylor (3-1) by a 4-0 score on Sunday (Jan. 22) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. After Baylor and Virginia split results...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Bennett Earns 400th Career Win as No. 10 Virginia Fends Off Wake, 76-67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 10 Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) tallied its fifth consecutive ACC win in a tightly-contested 76-67 road victory over Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3 ACC) Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Cavaliers led by as many as 19 points in the first half and Wake managed to cut the UVA lead to just one midway through the second half, but the Hoos made stops defensively down the stretch to deliver head coach Tony Bennett’s 400th career win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

2022 Virginia Football Awards Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Saturday (Jan. 21) the Virginia football program held its annual awards banquet to recognize team and individual accomplishments from the 2022 season. The event was held in the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. Captains Awards – Daniel Sparks, Brennan Armstrong, Perris Jones, Nick Jackson and Anthony...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
New York Post

How Glenn Youngkin plans to end efforts to deny merit-based scholarships

By withholding merit-based rewards from high performing students, at least three Northern Virginia school divisions – Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax Counties — have systematically disadvantaged high performing students, limiting their hard-earned access to scholarships and college admissions.  Merit based systems are at the heart of the American dream – the dream to work hard, stretch capabilities and persevere towards a better life regardless of your background or zip code. For many students, the National Merit award would have been their “golden ticket” to do just that. However, late last year it was brought to light that the leadership at Thomas Jefferson...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game

CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
CLINTON, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?

A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna native chosen to PVI Hall of Fame

Billy Emerson now has one more significant achievement to add to an already accomplished list of baseball milestones and involvements. The Vienna native and resident recently was chosen to be inducted into Paul VI Catholic High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The 1989 Madison High School graduate is the current head baseball coach and athletic director at Paul VI.
VIENNA, VA
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI

WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios DC

Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents

Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy