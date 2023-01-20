Congratulations and Great Job, to Cody Aasness! The 2023 Minnesota Bid-Calling Contest Champion Auctioneer!. Cody is no stranger to the auctioneer game. Cody helps in the family business Aasness Auctioneers which is his entire life. He too shares the same dream as his Father did….to be a champion Auctioneer! The first step of fulfilling that dream happened in Jan 2013 when Cody was named the 2013 Rookie Champion Auctioneer at the Minnesota state convention. With the recent win again, it is safe to say that Cody has become a Champion in the mastering of his craft.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO