2023 Minnesota Champion Auctioneer!
Congratulations and Great Job, to Cody Aasness! The 2023 Minnesota Bid-Calling Contest Champion Auctioneer!. Cody is no stranger to the auctioneer game. Cody helps in the family business Aasness Auctioneers which is his entire life. He too shares the same dream as his Father did….to be a champion Auctioneer! The first step of fulfilling that dream happened in Jan 2013 when Cody was named the 2013 Rookie Champion Auctioneer at the Minnesota state convention. With the recent win again, it is safe to say that Cody has become a Champion in the mastering of his craft.
Walz Orders MN Flags Hall-Staff to Honor Victims of Monterey Park Shooting
(St. Paul, MN) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and across the U-S to honor the lives lost in Saturday’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Governor Tim Walz says in his order, “Gun violence has no place in our society. Everyone deserves to be safe and free from violence in schools, community gatherings, workplaces, at home, and everywhere in between.”
