Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 39,028 tickets, and 1,549 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 40,577. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on Another Name for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30 Special
WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week. Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette
WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Surprise Spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon. A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Issue Between WWE and The Bella Twins Led to Nixed RAW 30 Appearance?
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Big WWE RAW Spoiler for Tonight’s 30th Anniversary Show
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is booked for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, and word now is that he may be involved in a big segment. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE creative made pitches for Taker to be involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Unique Title Match, Vengeance Day Build, More
The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Files For New Emma Trademark
WWE locked down the trademark rights to the Emma name on January 20. It was filed on January 20 under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description:. “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/27/2023
The January 27 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Reveals He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Last Year
On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. This includes pushing for a match with top AEW star Jon Moxley last year. However, AEW President Tony Khan declined the bout. “I politicked so much to Tony to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
La Facción Ingobernable, The Dark Order and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, while La Facción Ingobernable will also be in action. Emi Sakura and Skye Blue will be representing the women’s division.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon Is A Big Reason WWE Greenlit “The Dirt Sheet” On Youtube
The Miz is grateful to Stephanie McMahon. The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with TMZ about this topic, which included him sharing details of Stephanie helping greenlight his popular Youtube show “The Dirt Sheet” that also featured John Morrison. Miz also touches on Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for the RAW 30th Anniversary Matches and Segments
The following WWE Producers were confirmed for last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed recap of the show. * The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 1/24/2023
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at how Grayson Waller filmed himself confronting NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We go right tot he ring as fans chant “NXT!” now.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/26/2023
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Philadelphia, PA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Jay Briscoe Tributes, Title Match, Therapy Session, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Dynamite will feature a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who passed away at the age of 38 last Tuesday. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut tonight, going up against their longtime friend Jay Lethal.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Why WWE Changed the RAW 30 Steel Cage Match
Tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special featured a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, which never really got going. The match saw Bayley come out first with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but they went backstage and Bayley went to the cage. Lynch then made her entrance, but Kai and SKY ran back down and attacked her at ringside.
Comments / 0