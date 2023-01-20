Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Wins Two Matches Sunday
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s squash team (7-3) picked up two wins on Sunday afternoon, defeating St. Lawrence 7-0 and Georgetown 9-0 at Squash on Fire in Washington, D.C. Five Cavaliers went 2-0 on the day. Olivia Walsh earned two 3-0 wins, winning at No....
virginiasports.com
No. 1 Virginia Downs No. 11 Baylor, 4-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (4-0) picked up its first win against a ranked opponent this season, topping No. 11 Baylor (3-1) by a 4-0 score on Sunday (Jan. 22) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. After Baylor and Virginia split results...
virginiasports.com
Hostile Atmosphere No Deterrent for Hoos
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The atmosphere at Lawrence Joel Coliseum on Saturday afternoon was the best, Tony Bennett said, that he’s experienced there in his 14 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at the University of Virginia. There were more than a few orange-clad fans in the crowd...
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Tony Bennett Returns Tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” returns Monday (Jan. 23) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
virginiasports.com
2022 Virginia Football Awards Announced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Saturday (Jan. 21) the Virginia football program held its annual awards banquet to recognize team and individual accomplishments from the 2022 season. The event was held in the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility. Captains Awards – Daniel Sparks, Brennan Armstrong, Perris Jones, Nick Jackson and Anthony...
Comments / 0