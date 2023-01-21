Read full article on original website
WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette
WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
WWE Producers Revealed for the RAW 30th Anniversary Matches and Segments
The following WWE Producers were confirmed for last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed recap of the show. * The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
The Miz Looks Back On Huge Title Victory Over Roman Reigns
The Miz remembers winning the Intercontinental Championship for the eighth time in his career. The A-Lister took to Twitter to reflect on the victory, which took place five years ago today on Monday Night Raw. On that night, Miz dethroned Roman Reigns after hitting him with his signature Skull Crushing Finale finisher.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Unique Title Match, Vengeance Day Build, More
The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon Is A Big Reason WWE Greenlit “The Dirt Sheet” On Youtube
The Miz is grateful to Stephanie McMahon. The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with TMZ about this topic, which included him sharing details of Stephanie helping greenlight his popular Youtube show “The Dirt Sheet” that also featured John Morrison. Miz also touches on Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Highlights are below.
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15-Year Run With WWE: “I Am Grateful For Them All”
Kofi Kingston comments on being with WWE for 15 years. The New Day member and former world champion took to Instagram to express his gratitude for reaching the milestone, where he also shared a video of his company debut. Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was...
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/27/2023
The January 27 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE NXT Results 1/24/2023
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at how Grayson Waller filmed himself confronting NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Monday. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We go right tot he ring as fans chant “NXT!” now.
Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In WWE Royal Rumble 98
On a recent edition of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed appearing as all three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble 1998 match. Here are the highlights:. “Probably, there were two men in the dressing room who thought to themselves ‘I lost my spot in the Rumble.’ But we are about creating memories. Sometimes you have to take one for the team, y’know? Like the Gimmick Battle Royale that took place [at WrestleMania X-7], there were a lot of men who had been cost an entry into the traditional WrestleMania battle royale. But it’s the Gimmick Battle Royale! It’s about creating memories. On the big shows, you have to come up with things that people remember fondly. I’ll go out on a limb and say… I apologize to whichever two pieces of talent I cost a spot to, I don’t know who they are. But [the three faces of Foley] was really special, that was fun. I think in the history of the Rumble that’s a top-five moment? I think it’s really safe to say it’s top ten.”
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kip Sabian Reveals What His Original Ring Name Was Going To Be
AEW star Kip Sabian recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where the Superbad Boy answered a ton of different questions about his career, which included him sharing details about what his original in-ring name could have been had it not been for Saraya. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
Nigel McGuinness Looks Back On Classics With Bryan Danielson, Talks Gabe Sapolsky Booking ROH
The great Nigel McGuinness was the latest guest on the Into the Looking Glass, Darkly’ program, where he spoke on a number of different topics, including his memories of the classic matchups he used to have with Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls some memories of...
Backstage News on Why WWE Changed the RAW 30 Steel Cage Match
Tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special featured a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, which never really got going. The match saw Bayley come out first with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but they went backstage and Bayley went to the cage. Lynch then made her entrance, but Kai and SKY ran back down and attacked her at ringside.
Brie Bella Recalls Getting A Ton Of Backstage Heat For Being On Total Divas
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has fond memories of being on the hit reality series Total Divas, but the journey didn’t come without some bumps in the road. The former women’s champion discussed this topic during the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, where she recalled receiving a ton of backstage heat for the show, which wasn’t even locked in to be picked up by the network. Check out Brie’s full thoughts on that experience in the highlights below.
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed
An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
