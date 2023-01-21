Read full article on original website
WWE RAW 30 to Feature Final Cody Rhodes Return Vignette
WWE is set to air the fourth and final return teaser vignette for Cody Rhodes on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE began airing teaser promos for Rhodes’ return back on December 26. The second vignette aired on January 9, and then the third video aired last Monday, confirming Rhodes for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.
WWE Producers Revealed for the RAW 30th Anniversary Matches and Segments
The following WWE Producers were confirmed for last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed recap of the show. * The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
The Miz Looks Back On Huge Title Victory Over Roman Reigns
The Miz remembers winning the Intercontinental Championship for the eighth time in his career. The A-Lister took to Twitter to reflect on the victory, which took place five years ago today on Monday Night Raw. On that night, Miz dethroned Roman Reigns after hitting him with his signature Skull Crushing Finale finisher.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Unique Title Match, Vengeance Day Build, More
The Road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day will continue tonight as NXT airs on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Vengeance Day Women’s Title Summit, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending against Alba Fyre in a Handicap Match.
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/27/2023
The January 27 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i Discuss Working With Homicide: “He May Look Stiff But It’s Nothing But Love and Respect”
Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i have major praise for the legendary Homicide. The duo spoke about the “Notorious 187” on the latest edition of Morton’s Family Business podcast, where each man recounted their own tale of the New York legend, which included Morton reflecting on their match at the recent NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. Highlights from Anoa’i and Morton’s chat can be found below.
William Regal Remembers Triple H Sharing His Initial Vision Of NXT
The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
Kazuchika Okada Thinks A Wrestling World Cup Could Work and Is Willing To Talk To Tony Khan and Triple H To Make It Happen
Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup. The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In WWE Royal Rumble 98
On a recent edition of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed appearing as all three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble 1998 match. Here are the highlights:. “Probably, there were two men in the dressing room who thought to themselves ‘I lost my spot in the Rumble.’ But we are about creating memories. Sometimes you have to take one for the team, y’know? Like the Gimmick Battle Royale that took place [at WrestleMania X-7], there were a lot of men who had been cost an entry into the traditional WrestleMania battle royale. But it’s the Gimmick Battle Royale! It’s about creating memories. On the big shows, you have to come up with things that people remember fondly. I’ll go out on a limb and say… I apologize to whichever two pieces of talent I cost a spot to, I don’t know who they are. But [the three faces of Foley] was really special, that was fun. I think in the history of the Rumble that’s a top-five moment? I think it’s really safe to say it’s top ten.”
Roxanne Perez: ‘Mandy Rose Was So Supportive Of Me Winning WWE NXT Women’s Title’
By winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Roxanne Perez earned a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. That title bout was supposed to happen at NXT New Year’s Evil, but it took place on the December 13 episode of NXT, with Perez defeating Mandy Rose to win the title. The following day, Rose was released by WWE due to content she had been posting on her subscription FanTime website.
WWE Announces Record Gate for RAW 30, Attendance News
Monday’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA set a new record for the highest domestic gate in red brand history. WWE announced a sell-out crowd of 16,957 fans in attendance for RAW 30 on Monday night. The following was then issued today:
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Added To Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, Confirmation On Warner Bros. Discovery Changing Their Policy On The Briscoes
It was previously reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was still not budging on letting ROH star Mark Briscoe on AEW programming, even following the tragic death of his brother, Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week in a car accident. WBD previously didn’t want the Briscoes on their programming due...
Backstage News on Why WWE Changed the RAW 30 Steel Cage Match
Tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special featured a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, which never really got going. The match saw Bayley come out first with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but they went backstage and Bayley went to the cage. Lynch then made her entrance, but Kai and SKY ran back down and attacked her at ringside.
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Draws Best Viewership and Key Demo Rating Since 2020
Monday’s live 30th Anniversary edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.344 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 57.42% from last week’s 1.489 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.635 million viewers (last week’s...
