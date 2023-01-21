Read full article on original website
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge Nightclub
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Bryant Named SEC Gymnast Of The Week
BATON ROUGE – Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week after earning a perfect score on vault and winning the all-around against No. 12 Missouri, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. The league announced Bryant and Auburn’s Sunisa Lee as Co-Gymnasts Of The Week...
LSUSports.net
LSU to Open 2027 Season Against Houston at NRG Stadium
BATON ROUGE – LSU will open the 2027 football season in the Texas Kickoff against the University of Houston at NRG Stadium in downtown Houston, the Lone Star Sports & Entertainment Group announced on Tuesday. The game will be played on Labor Day Weekend and will be televised on...
LSUSports.net
Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans
BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU...
LSUSports.net
LSU Tennis Announces Spring Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29. Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings. The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
LSUSports.net
LSU Ranked No. 1 in Baseball America Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
LSUSports.net
Reese Records LSU Record 20th Straight Double-Double; Tigers def. Alabama, 89-51
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double to set the LSU record (breaking Sylvia Fowles’ of 19 straight) as the No. 4 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to a 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum. It was LSU’s largest win in Tuscaloosa ever.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll. The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Grabs Two Sweeps to Open Dual Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt.
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces lineup
The annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival is set for April 21-23 and will take place in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Streets in downtown Baton Rouge. The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers and local blues legends alike, including:. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.
ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge ABC Board wants to change underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Office is taking a closer look at one bar in particular. Police say LSU student, Madison Brooks, spent her last few hours alive at a bar in Tigerland. Investigators say she was at Reggie’s when the 19-year-old met the four guys who would later drop her off before she ended up in the middle of Burbank Drive, hit by a car.
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hopes Amazon will revitalize Florida Boulevard. What will that look like?
The announcement two years ago that Amazon would build a $215 million fulfillment center left Baton Rouge officials optimistic that the jobs and tax revenue provided by the center would serve as an economic jolt to a long-neglected corridor of the city. Officials are now moving forward with the creation...
