Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Bryant Named SEC Gymnast Of The Week

BATON ROUGE – Junior Haleigh Bryant was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week after earning a perfect score on vault and winning the all-around against No. 12 Missouri, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon. The league announced Bryant and Auburn’s Sunisa Lee as Co-Gymnasts Of The Week...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU to Open 2027 Season Against Houston at NRG Stadium

BATON ROUGE – LSU will open the 2027 football season in the Texas Kickoff against the University of Houston at NRG Stadium in downtown Houston, the Lone Star Sports & Entertainment Group announced on Tuesday. The game will be played on Labor Day Weekend and will be televised on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Del Rosario And Williams Named McDonald’s All-Americans

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball signees Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday. LSU has the nation’s top-rated class with Janae Kent and Angelica Velez in addition to Del Rosario and Williams. This is the second consecutive year that LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Tennis Announces Spring Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team announced its 2023 dual season schedule on Monday. The Tigers open their spring schedule with a trip to Athens, Ga. for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, starting on Sunday, January 29. Following the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, LSU will travel to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Moves Up To Eight In Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team moved up to the No. 8 spot in the week three Road To National rankings. The squad defeated No. 12 Missouri on Friday night with a score of 197.150-196.525 to earn their first victory of the season and boost the team’s average.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Ranked No. 1 in Baseball America Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Reese Records LSU Record 20th Straight Double-Double; Tigers def. Alabama, 89-51

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double to set the LSU record (breaking Sylvia Fowles’ of 19 straight) as the No. 4 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to a 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum. It was LSU’s largest win in Tuscaloosa ever.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Move To No. 4 In AP Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll. The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Grabs Two Sweeps to Open Dual Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Blues Festival announces lineup

The annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival is set for April 21-23 and will take place in and around Rhorer Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Streets in downtown Baton Rouge. The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature regional and internationally-recognized performers and local blues legends alike, including:. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge ABC Board wants to change underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Office is taking a closer look at one bar in particular. Police say LSU student, Madison Brooks, spent her last few hours alive at a bar in Tigerland. Investigators say she was at Reggie’s when the 19-year-old met the four guys who would later drop her off before she ended up in the middle of Burbank Drive, hit by a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

