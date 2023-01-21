BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”

