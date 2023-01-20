ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs has a new mayor

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
JASPER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New senator-elect in Kansas

KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
COLUMBUS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Did an Oklahoma traffic stop net cabbage or pot?

JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage. Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday...
JAY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
JOPLIN, MO
sentineltimes.com

Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid

One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
kggfradio.com

Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor

A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
NEODESHA, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Pittsburg woman arrested

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, a Galena Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup for multiple lane violations. During the interaction, Shanda Clough of Pittsburg, fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, that reached speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour in residential areas, Clough came to a stop just west of Wood Street on East 21st…
PITTSBURG, KS

