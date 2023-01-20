Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs has a new mayor
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
koamnewsnow.com
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
WIBW
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
fourstateshomepage.com
New senator-elect in Kansas
KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
Watch: Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
Prosecutors file chargers for Pittsburg home invader
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Charges were filed today after a weekend home invasion in Pittsburg.
fourstateshomepage.com
Did an Oklahoma traffic stop net cabbage or pot?
JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage. Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday...
Lamar man sentenced on 3 counts of Animal Abuse
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - The suspect of a 2019 Animal Abuse and Livestock Stealing investigation recently pled guilty to 3 counts of Animal Abuse.
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
sentineltimes.com
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid
One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor
A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
Wanted Felon arrested; Weapon and drugs recovered after brief chase
PARSONS, Kan. - The Parsons Police Department arrested a wanted felon after a brief chase led them to discovery of drugs and a pistol.According to the PPD, Officers spotted Deandres Marques Green, 31 of Parsons, walking in the 1800 block…
columbusnews-report.com
Pittsburg woman arrested
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, a Galena Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup for multiple lane violations. During the interaction, Shanda Clough of Pittsburg, fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, that reached speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour in residential areas, Clough came to a stop just west of Wood Street on East 21st…
